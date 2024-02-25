The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Wins SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

The SAG Awards took place on Saturday night and they proved to be a big night for The Last of Us. Series star Pedro Pascal took home the award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Joel Miller in the series. The Last of Us also won the award for Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series. Pascal had some significant competition for the award, with Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen up for the award along with The Morning Show's Billy Crudup, something that Pascal seemed to acknowledge in his acceptance speech in which he noted that he was "a little drunk" because he thought he could do so at the awards.

"This is wrong for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. Thank you, HBO. Jeez, Louise. I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this," he said. "I've been in the union since 1999. So, this is an incredible f–-king honor, we're on Netflix. To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now. To Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann. Casey at HBO. It's very appropriate, you've given me a job because I grew up watching your network. I have no skills. I have no other interests. So, the least you could do is give me a job. Franklin and Sue who're with me here tonight. My family is maybe watching. I'm not sure. I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm gonna leave.

Season 2 of The Last of Us Is In Production

The second season of The Last of Us is currently in production, having begun filming earlier this month. The Last of Us follows survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and the infected-immune Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through the fungal apocalypse. Season 2 has added new cast members Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick, Unbelievable) as Abby, a key character from The Last of Us: Part II video game, Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, and Isabela Merced (Madame Web) as Dina. The second season has an expected 2025 release date.

"I'm never gonna say there are things that are gonna happen in the show that happened in the game. You never know what we're gonna do," Mazin revealed in an interview last year. "But I will say that it is the adventure, the journey is the point. There are things that will shock people, things that were in the game, things that were not in the game, and that's okay. As long as they're purposeful, they're not there to just simply shock. We are not interested in creating social media fear. We just want to tell the story the way we think it should be told."

Pedro Pascal Was Recently Cast as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios recently announced the cast of The Fantastic Four for the MCU, confirming that Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing.