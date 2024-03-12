The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

It seems as though Naughty Dog and PlayStation could be gearing up to announce The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PC platforms in the near future. At the start of this year, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launched on PlayStation 5 and brought with it some new modes and graphical improvements compared to the iteration that hit PlayStation 4 back in 2020. Now, a PC version is said to be on the horizon and should be unveiled within the coming month.

According to @Silknigth on social media, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to be the next PC port that PlayStation announces. Previously, this user was the one who happened to disclose Ghost of Tsushima's arrival on PC ahead of its announcement this past week. As for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the game's PC reveal is said to be coming at some point in April. When it comes to its eventual launch, it was also mentioned that the gap between this port's announcement and its release will be longer compared to past PlayStation PC games.

Sony's upcoming PC game is The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. Its announcement is expected next month, although the exact date is unknown. There will be a longer-than-usual period between the announcement date and the release day.#TheLastofUs — Silknigth (@Silknigth) March 11, 2024

If The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is about to make the jump to PC, then Naughty Dog is surely not going to want to repeat the same mistakes it made with The Last of Us Part 1. For those who might not remember, The Last of Us Part 1 launched on PC this past year and was largely a disaster at release. The game was filled with a multitude of bugs and performance problems that required a ton of post-release updates from Naughty Dog to properly rectify. Hopefully, this same situation doesn't play out with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered if and when it lands on PC.

How do you feel about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered potentially being the next game from PlayStation to make the jump to PC? And will you buy it for yourself when it does potentially arrive? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Wccftech]