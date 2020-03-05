The Internet Reacts to The Last of Us HBO Series

HBO today announced that Sony’s popular video game franchise, The Last of Us, is being adapted into a television series. This isn’t the first time an adaptation of the franchise has been revealed, though ComicBook.com has learned that the new HBO show will actually replace the previously announced movie. Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s Chernobyl, is bringing the series to life with the help of Naughty Dog‘s Neil Druckmann, who will help write and executive produce. And, as expected, folks are by and large excited about it.

Some additional details have been announced, but all the important bits are sparse at this early stage. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions — which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. Playstation Productions also happens to be involved with the Uncharted film adaptation, which isn’t surprising given that it’s another Naughty Dog franchise.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin said as part of the announcement. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” Druckmann added. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

What do you think about the news of a The Last of Us television adaptation? Are you excited to see what comes out of it, or would you have preferred the movie?

It’s currently unclear when HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation might release. The Last of Us Part II, the upcoming sequel to the original video game, is set to release for PlayStation 4 on May 29th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

Keep reading to see what folks are saying about the news of a The Last of Us television series!

Chills

The Last of Us TV show by HBO with @Neil_Druckmann heading it up with @clmazin. I’ve had constant chills for the past 5 minutes. — Braedon (@BraedonVG) March 5, 2020

In Neil We Trust

The last thing I expected to read today is that The Last Of Us is getting a TV show.



In @Neil_Druckmann we trust 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zD1oLgM1hA — Matty (@G27Status) March 5, 2020

Could The Witcher have had something to do with this?

I wonder what percent of The Last of Us pivoting from ill-conceived movie to potentially rad HBO series may have to do with the blockbuster success of The Witcher on Netflix



Yes, yes, book adaptation, I know, but it has a gaming fanbase, and I bet it was at least a consideration — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) March 5, 2020

Folks are already casting people

My pick for Ellie in The Last of Us HBO series. And she played Cassie Drake in Uncharted 4! 👍🏻 #TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/sXEtN2GQvx — MessiTheGOAT Part II (@InspiredByLM10) March 5, 2020

It’s wild out there

YOOOOOOOOO HBO IS DEVELOPING A TV SERIES OF THE LAST OF US pic.twitter.com/uF8odaiL56 — Ben Wyatt (@memeforhire) March 5, 2020

Though not everyone is as immediately excited

Looking forward to the episode of HBO’s The Last of Us where Joel moves a ladder around for 45 minutes — Kirk Hamilton (@kirkhamilton) March 5, 2020

Because prestige TV does have its problems

the last of us needs to be prestige tv not because it’ll be good but so i can yell more at people on how prestige tv is a collection of already canonized templates and visual polish that tricks you into thinking it’s good — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) March 5, 2020

And the games do already exist and function fine