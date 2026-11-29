Random encounters in Grand Theft Auto 6 are frequent as you explore Leonida’s many regions, but one rare event players are finding is one with a invincible, teleporting NPC that kills anyone who identifies them. Also called the “Terminator” NPC, the creature from It Follows, or one of the hidden aliens from They Live, this GTA 6 character can appear multiple times, using different bodies to hide themselves from the player’s view. Responsible for many player deaths so far, many are wondering not only how they can find this mysterious figure, but also how they can actually survive its attack.

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Originally, the “Immortal” NPC started as a rumored glitch rather than one of GTA 6‘s many Easter Eggs, with players believing their game was broken. This creepy encounter only seemed to occur in one area of Leonida, though, so players quickly began to realize that the unkillable nature of this NPC was not accidental, but rather quite intentional. By traveling to Key Lento on GTA 6‘s map, you might have already met this infamous character, and died to their pursuit faster than you could blink.

Where to Find the Unkillable “Terminator” NPC’s Location in GTA 6

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

To spot the “Terminator” NPC, you first have to go to a radio communications tower in Key Lento. The character isn’t in the tower itself, or anywhere really near the landmark. The NPC is basically “disguised” as any of the ordinary citizens in the area, whether it’s a young man, old woman, some kid, or anyone you can spot within the vicinity. To travel to the tower area where this character is, you can travel slightly northwest from the Key Lento words on your map, just west of the main highway in that area. Once you climb the tower, you’ll find a SM-69 Sniper Rifle, which you’ll use to zoom in onto the area’s NPC crowds with the weapon’s scope.

For those who want to see players’ first realizations about the “Immortal Man” NPC, check out one of the original X posts about the Easter Egg below:

GTA 6 HAS A MAN YOU CAN'T KILL AND HE KNOWS WHEN YOU'RE AIMING AT HIM



there's a radio tower near Jason's house in Key Lento. at the top somebody left a sniper rifle and a parachute, right next to each other



scope the people walking around below and sooner or later one of them… pic.twitter.com/bSkXJEO3nf — Volero.eth (@volero87) November 25, 2026

It might take some time, but once you have the sniper, try to zoom in onto any NPC in the Key Londo area that looks interesting. Leaving Key Londo will put you too far from the Easter Egg to matter, so just try to focus on the NPCs you can see from a sniper’s position in the radio tower. Eventually, one NPC will stop what they are doing, looking directly into your scope to show that they can see you. An ominous needle drop of music will play before that NPC draws a cutting throat motion with their one hand, before breaking into a sprint toward the tower’s location. After a moment, the NPC will teleport up to you, sometimes killing you instantly with a single, sudden punch.

Players who manage to dodge the first attack from the unkillable NPC have reported that the character will chase them no matter where they go, and doesn’t fall to any kind of attack. Shooting the NPC with the sniper before they reach the tower won’t damage them, nor does firing upon them with any other weapon in your arsenal. Fist fighting clearly won’t get the job done either, but even striking the NPC with a car can’t do anything. The “Immortal Man” NPC is much faster than any other character, pursuing you with an uncanny, terrifying speed until you die.

How to Get Away & Kill the Immortal NPC in GTA (Without Any Cheats)

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Labeled as the “Stranger” when they reach you, the immortal NPC is almost impossible to avoid, as they will chase you until either they kill you or your character dies in some other way. Jason and Lucia have different reactions to this NPC, yet each have the same means to defend themselves against the character. Players seem to love this mechanic in GTA 6, as the unexpected challenge of this NPC creates a fun encounter that you can repeat multiple times as you die and return to the same Key Lento area. Although you won’t be able to fully escape the immortal NPC, there are ways to take them down.

The strategy for actually killing the “Immortal Man” NPC is actually quite simple if you’re well equipped, and follows the steps listed below:

Discover which NPC is the Immortal Man from the Key Lento tower.

When the NPC makes the throat cutting gesture, quickly get to an open area or the top of the tower where there is more space.

Equip a shotgun or other close-range weapon.

(Optional) Use glitches and collisions in the environment to lock the NPC in place as they’re running.

Unload close-range, high-damage shots into the NPC over and over until they die.

Doing this will take a lot of trial and error, and more than a few deaths on your part. Some luck might be involved, but hopefully, either Jason or Lucia can do the impossible and defeat this mysterious NPC. Your reward for eliminating the “Terminator” isn’t bad either, as you get $2,000 cash by looting their body. However, this can be risky for players trying not to get too many stars, or lower their reputation through murder, which this will count as. That being said, considering how this invincible NPC can take you out in one punch, perhaps his death is for the better of everyone in GTA 6.

Have you had any chance encounters with the unkillable NPC in GTA 6? Tell us about it in the comments below!