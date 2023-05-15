Layers of Fear Release Date Announced

At long last, the release date for Bloober Team's Layers of Fear has been announced. First revealed as "Layers of Fears" last summer, the latest installment in the popular horror series is going to look to remake the previous games in the franchise. And while a demo for Layers of Fear can be played right now, the full game itself will finally be arriving exactly one month from today across consoles and PC.

Confirmed on social media today, Bloober Team revealed that Layers of Fear will launch next month on June 15. When it does arrive, this new Layers of Fear entry will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Although those on last-gen platforms are left out, this new iteration of Layers of Fear looks to take advantage of Unreal Engine 5 and features stunning visuals, which is why it's only coming to current-gen hardware.

As mentioned, a new demo for Layers of Fear is also now available for those who are looking to tide themselves over until release. This new demo was announced by Bloober Team last week and is currently downloadable solely on PC via Steam. The demo will only be live for one week, though, until May 22, which means that those who are interested in checking out Layers of Fear will need to do so sooner rather than later.

"The series, which has left a mark on narrative-driven first-person psychological horror games, returns to tell its final spine-chilling story in Layers of Fear," says the game's official description. "The series' crowning work is the definitive way to experience the critically acclaimed franchise as it features Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, as well as all DLCs (including the new 'The Final Note' DLC that will give you a new perspective on the Layers of Fear storyline) and the never-before-told story of The Writer, which will tie everything together. Built on Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fear supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution to make the stunning visuals, and your nightmarish experience, as immersive and realistic as possible."

