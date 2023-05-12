Layers of Fear Demo Announced

Bloober Team's upcoming remake/reimagining of Layers of Fear will be getting a demo, and players will have a chance to check it out starting on May 15th at 8 a.m. PT. Unfortunately, there is a catch, as the demo will be exclusive to PC via Steam, leaving PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users out of luck. The demo will also be available for a limited time, with the window ending on May 20th at 3 p.m. PT. Hopefully, console owners will also be given a chance to check out the demo at some point down the line!

Bloober Team announced the demo via the game's official Twitter account, alongside a small trailer. The Tweet can be found embedded below, while full PC system requirements can be found at the game's Steam page right here.

Next Monday and throughout the week, we're opening the gates to the dark and madness-filled world of #LayersOfFears. Experience a glimpse of the gameplay with our demo available on #Steam. It's time to face the mystery!



Demo: Start May 15, 8:00 AM PT – End May 22, 3:00 PM PT — Layers of Fear (@Layers_Of_Fears) May 11, 2023

The original Layers of Fear released in 2016, while Layers of Fear 2 released three years later. Bloober Team's new Layers of Fear will feature remakes of the first two games, as well as a brand-new chapter that will bring the overall story to a close. From everything the developer has shown thus far, the new Layers of Fear looks significantly prettier than its predecessors, while still maintaining the atmosphere that made the first two games a hit with horror fans. The game was originally slated to release in June, but it seems that will no longer be the case.

The original Layers of Fear was not Bloober Team's first game, but it's arguably the one that put the developer on the map. In addition to the new Layers of Fear, the team is currently working on a remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2. Silent Hill 2 is often considered one of the greatest horror games of all-time, so it's hard to overstate just how big a deal that is; the team has clearly come a long way over the last few years!

Are you looking forward to the remake/reimagining of Layers of Fear? Do you plan on checking out the demo when it arrives on Steam? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!