Layers of Fears Announced by Bloober Team

Bloober Team has announced Layers of Fears, a new -- and the third -- Layers of Fear game. Alongside announcing the game, the Polish studio provided a reveal trailer, which in turn revealed the game is releasing sometime in early 2023, which is to say sometime between January 1 and April 1. Meanwhile, the trailer also confirms that the game will not be coming to last-gen consoles, and will rather be limited to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

For those that don't know: Layers of Fear -- a psychological horror series -- debuted back in 2016 with a game of the same name. Three years later, a sequel was released, and now a third game is coming during the aforementioned window.

"Layers of Fears is a first-person psychedelic horror chronicle focused on tense exploration and immersive storytelling – a new game built upon the foundations of Layers of Fear, LOF: Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2 with a surprising new story and gameplay direction," reads an official blurb about the game from Bloober Team. "Created with the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 technology, the game will support Ray Tracing, HDR effect, 4K resolution, and make use of the Lumen system to offer the most immersive and visceral horror experience. Layers of Fears will be the complete, definitive and at the same time unpredictable way to discover the stories of artists enslaved by their obsessions. Prepare for an exquisite horror experience thanks to the expanded plot lines that will cast a new light on the overarching narrative."

Layers of Fears is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there's no word of when we will hear about it next, but Bloober Team advises those interested to "stay tuned."