5 New League of Legends Items Teased for Next Season

With League of Legends’ Worlds competition approaching soon, that means the preseason period for the game’s next season isn’t far behind. As such, Riot Games has already started teasing some of the new changes that we’ll see whenever the preseason window begins before the next season starts. We’ve already seen teases for some of those plans before, and now, Riot’s given us glimpses at five different items it has planned for Season 2022.

In total, the teases this week amounted to two mage items, two tank items, and one for assassins. The first of the mage items is one that sounds like it will give those champions some more survivability when they get jumped, so it doesn’t seem like one that assassin players are going to look forward to.

“This new Mythic will guard mages by reducing incoming champion damage for a brief period of time when they’re first attacked,” Riot said about the new Mythic that’ll build out of Lost Chapter. “Some of its combat power falls off after the protection expires, to ensure this item is best in the hands of champions who sling spells from a safe distance rather than ones who trade blows in closer-range brawls.”

The second mage item is one geared towards burst mages which offers increased “magic penetration against low-health and recently-shielded enemies,” Riot said.

For tanks, the first item is planned for more supportive champions who want to go on the offensive. Its effect causes all enemies within an area to take more damage whenever one is immobilized which Riot said turns it into a “Mega Abyssal Mask” of sorts.

“If this sounds like Mega Abyssal Mask…. that’s because it is,” Riot said. “Abyssal Mask itself will be changing to avoid the overlap, but no spoilers for now.”

The second tank item is for spellcasting tanks. This Legendary item gives them extra mana and an effect which grants shields from mana each time an enemy is immobilized or slowed.

Finally, there’s the new item for assassins. This one gives assassins two things they always look for: Ability Haste to allow them to use abilities more often, and an effect similar to Katarina’s passive which refunds some cooldown upon takedowns, but only for the Ultimate ability.

“A lot of today’s Legendary-tier assassin itemization is focused on concentrated burst damage, and we wanted to create an option for users that are interested in more frequent spell rotations rather than singular burst output,” Riot said. “This new legendary comes with a chunk of ability haste and a new effect that refunds some ultimate cooldown whenever an enemy champion dies within 3 seconds of you damaging them.”

We’ll inevitably see more teases of what’s to come in the future, but for now, we’ve got these five items to look forward to in Season 2022.