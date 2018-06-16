League of Legends Teases Aurelion Sol, Urgot Skins

Riot Games has finally shared new information on two long-awaited League of Legends skins, one for Aurelion Sol and the other for Urgot.

Several months ago now, Riot Games announced that new skins would be unveiled throughout the year with many of the cosmetics going to champions who haven’t gotten skins in a while. Some of the champions on that list such as Shen, Rumble, Vladimir, and Galio have already received their skins, but Aurelion Sol is still waiting patiently for his first skin since being released. It’s still unknown when Aurelion Sol and Urgot will be getting their skins, but Riot Games brought them up in an Ask Riot post that discussed how they decide to create a skin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The question posed to Riot asked the skin team how they decide between designing a skin for a champion or adding another cosmetic to an existing skin line like Super Galaxy or Dark Star and then deciding which champion should get that skin. Riot Games said that it’s about a 70-30 split between “lets’ make a newskin for Darius” and “let’s make a new Darius skin” before closing with a teaser that referenced the incoming Aurelion Sol and Urgot skins.

Today on Ask Riot, we’re covering how we approach designing new skins, champs with simple kits, and new champions. https://t.co/MN7eGf9lz4 — Riot Games (@riotgames) June 14, 2018

“P.S. The skins coming out for Aurelion Sol and Urgot in the next few months are one of each,” said product manager and lead producer for skins and events Anna “Supercakes” Donlon in the Ask Riot post.

This means that either Urgot or Aurelion Sol will join an existing line of skins while the other will have a skin that was designed specifically for that champion. Riot Games didn’t say which was which, so we’ll have to wait and see which champion gets what when the first one is announced.

Aurelion Sol players have been creating their own skins in the meantime with concepts and splash arts for things like Aubeelion Sol coming from the League community. If there’s a possibility that Urgot will get a skin in an existing line, the first idea that’ll pop into many Urgot mains’ heads is Star Guardian Urgot. We wouldn’t recommend getting your hopes up since Riot Games has talked down the idea in the past, but they did explain how the joke skins get distributed, so maybe there’s the slimmest of slim chances that the Urgot community might see one more meme slayed.

“Even though Galio hadn’t had a new skin in quite some time, we felt we could give him a lighthearted April Fool’s skin (funny skins theme pack) because he has a fair amount of serious skins in his catalog. Illaoi on the other hand was a champion that hadn’t had a skin since launch. As much as we loved the community idea of “Used Car Salesperson Illaoi,” we were concerned that her first skin since launch being more on the trolly side would be disappointing to players who had waited so long for a skin.”

No announcement date or release timeframe for the new skins is known.