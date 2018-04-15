League of Legends Gives Baron a Conqueror Skin

The mighty Baron Nashor in League of Legends got a new skin in honor of the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational 2018 that’s now enabled on the PBE servers.

Keeping just a hint of the original blues and purples around the main head, the Baron’s skin trades out most of the epic monster’s appearance for a hardened look comprised of grey, gold, and red. The video above that was created by Skin Spotlights shows the new Conqueror Baron alongside the original version to show off everything that’s been changed for the PBE cosmetic.

Those who have been playing League long enough to be around for global competitions like MSI 2018 and special in-game events will know that this if far from the first time that Baron’s been given a makeover. From Santa hats to other accessories, Baron gets new skins from time to time, and the Conqueror skin is the latest to join the past releases.

While the skin is currently only found on the PBE, it shouldn’t be too much longer until the skin is enabled on the regular servers as well. Now that we’re halfway through April, it won’t be much longer until MSI 2018 begins with the top teams from each region facing off against each other in the year’s first global competition. The dates and locations of the competition were announced weeks ago when Riot Games revealed that all stages of MSI 2018 would be taking place in Europe.

“The 2018 Mid-Season Invitational, our first global event of the year, is heading to Europe!” the announcement said. “While EU was the host region for the 2014 All-Star, the 2015 World Championship, and the 2016 All-Star Event, this will be the first time EU hosts MSI. We will be holding both Play-Ins and Groups at the revamped EU LCS studio, before heading to Zenith Paris – La Villette for Knockouts.”

Since then, tickets have already gone on sale for the competitions that’ll be held throughout May with the first part of the Play-In stage being held from May 3-6. Play-In games and the Group Stage will take place again on May 8-9 and May 11-15 when a break will take place while the teams move to Paris for the Knockout Stage on May 18-20.

Other MSI-themed content has also been revealed that may interest those who aren’t planning on attending the competition in person. The MSI 2018 login screen was recently revealed not long after Varus was revealed as this year’s Conqueror champion, so look for both of those along with Baron’s skin in the coming weeks.