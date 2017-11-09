League of Legends Champion and Sale Oct. 27 – 30th

With the Halloween event in full swing, League of Legends players have plenty to keep them busy. There are tons of bundles available, but they might not be up every one’s alley. Luckily, the weekly sales still go on and there’s a few other champion and skin options to choose from with some big savings. Whether you feel like harnessing your inner Goth, or want to up that stealth with the “Definitely Not Udyr” skin, there are quite a few options to choose from for half the cost.

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% off until the end date on October 30th. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

Skin Sales – Orianna, Singed, Zilean, and Udyr

In addition to the four skins being available for half off, there are also a new rotation of champions for sale as well. Now’s the chance to try out the likes of Braum, Ezreal, Twitch, and Tahm Kench for a much better price for League players on the fence.

Braum – 487 RP

Ezreal – 440 RP

Twitch – 395 RP

Tahm Kench – 487 RP

League of Legends Skin and Champion Sale

So whether or not players want to become “the Heart of the Freljord” with Braum, or simply looking reskin a favourite champion already owned; the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from October 27th through the 30th, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off.