League of Legends Champion And Skin Sale Feb 2 – 5

Another week has come and gone in League of Legends, another champion and skin sale arises. Once more players can buy the skins and champions they’ve been lusting after for 50% off, making those beloved Riot Points stretch a little bit longer for a more rewarding play experience. This week’s sale is a total knock out with the Boom Boom Blitzcrank skin, as well as a few badass champions for half the dough (er, Riot Points). Now’s your chance try out Karma’s enlightened charms for 50% off, it’s hard to beat.

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% beginning February 2nd and ending on the 5th. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

League of Legends Champion Skin Sale – Boom Boom Blitzcrank, Sashimi Akali, Baker Pantheon, and Celestine Soraka

There are also four champions available at the 50% off rate, as well:

Bard – 487 RP

Swain – 440 RP

Karma – 395 RP

Kog’Maw – 440 RP

So whether or not players want to check out the rework that just went down with Swain, or harness their inner chef with two of the discounted skins – the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from February 2nd through February 5th, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off.

In other League of Legends news, did you check out the incredible new cinematic about Annie’s origins story? After much teasing, we’ve finally gotten the full Annie origins cinematic regarding her updated lore. After all of the League of Legends socials changed their images to a burning flower to teaser her coming video – the time has finally arrive and we get to see what Riot Games had up their sleeve these last few months.

As we previously stated in our coverage from earlier this week, Annie’s previous lore also presented the child in a family situation, a champion who was the daughter of two powerful individuals who possessed magical powers. She tamed a fierce shadow bear within the nearby forests and kept it with her, so it’s definitely interesting to see the change within the video linked below.

You can wait that, and the behind the scenes coverage, right here.