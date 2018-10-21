‘League of Legends’ Team Cloud9 Signs Blue Buff as Newest Player

Professional esports organization Cloud9 announced a new addition to its League of Legends team with the group signing the Blue Sentinel to its roster.

A big stone golem that grants a buff to those who slay it, the Blue Sentinel, commonly referred to as simply “Blue Buff,” played a bigger part than it usually does in Cloud9’s game against Afreeca Freecs during the League of Legends World Championship Quarterfinals. Cloud9 released a “press release” on Sunday joking about the newest member of its League of Legends team and praising it for its role in the team’s game.

“Following a short trial period this year, Blue Buff has shown to be more than capable of showing up and performing on the biggest stage,” Cloud9’s message shared on Twitter said. “Blue Buff is an exceptional teammate – always keeping Jensen topped up in mana – and has the potential to take over the game. Earlier today, Blue Buff had a huge performance against the Afreeca Freecs and helped turned the tide of the game with a kill onto Mowgli, their jungler. Blue Buff has already been a huge part of making North American history, and we can’t wait to see what it can bring to use in the future with Cloud9!”

📢 Please join us in welcoming Blue “Blue Buff” Sentinel to the #C9LOL Team! We’re excited to have it join the #C9FAM after an exceptional performance in the #Worlds2018 Quarterfinals match and we can’t wait to see more! 📝Read more here: pic.twitter.com/XlTuAUNRxm — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) October 21, 2018

For those who are completely out of the loop and didn’t catch Cloud9’s most recent series against Afreeca Freecs, you’ll have to re-watch Game 2 to see the Blue Buff in action. In the video above that shows the replay of the second game in the teams’ Quarterfinal series, the action starts at the 30:15 point where both teams begin scrapping in the top-side jungle. As Cloud9 followed Afreeca Freecs’ Lee “Mowgli” Jae-ha into his own jungle, the jungler had to use Xin Zhao’s Audacious Charge to escape over the wall. Doing so aggroed the Blue Buff though who turned its attention towards Mowgli, popping him with one attack and transferring the kill over to Cloud9. The casters referred to the Blue Buff as “C9 Golem,” the joke was born.

Cloud9 went on to take that game away from Afreeca Freecs to lead the series 2-0 before putting its opponent away in the third game. After winning its Quarterfinals match, Cloud9 will advance to the Semifinals in a series against Fnatic taking place on October 28th.