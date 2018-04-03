League of Legends Reveals New Varus Skin

A new League of Legends skin has been revealed for Varus that adds the marksman to the Conqueror line of skins.

Conqueror Varus was added to the PBE today soon after the patch notes for Patch 8.7 were released and the new PBE patch cycle began. The skin will be made available in a later patch with some red and white features that reflect those in the other Conqueror skin that was released for Karma last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A thread on the PBE boards was created to preview the new Varus skin with some turnarounds along with more details about the skin’s features.

New model and textures – Reigning with a new, ruby-and-gold bow.

New spell VFX – Inspired by the gritty crimson of a warring battlefield.

New recall animation – Where he takes what belongs to him.

Special loadscreen border – If you buy the Conqueror Varus bundle (only available for ~2 weeks), you’ll have a special border as you load into game!

The skin is currently priced at 975 RP, but players who are considering purchasing Varus’ next skin will also have the bundle option available that’s mentioned above. This bundle won’t be around for long though with it being in the store for just two weeks, a bundle that’ll come with a loading screen border like other skin bundles have offered.

Conqueror Karma is a skin that many players have likely seen in the game or considered purchasing, but many may not be familiar with the significance of the skin line. Just like the Championship skins that are released for the World Championships and contribute to the prize pool, the Conqueror skins are the Mid-Season Invitational’s (MSI) equivalent. These used to be called Challenger skins before they were renamed to better represent the “regional clash at the Mid-Season Invitational each year.” The Conqueror skin is given to a champion who had a strong showing during the previous Worlds competition, a bill that Varus certainly fits with the champion still sticking around in competitive play. No information has been confirmed yet regarding how the profits from the Conqueror skin will be split for this year’s MSI prize pool.

Once the skin is released, it’ll bring Varus’ collection of cosmetics up to a total of seven skins. The champion’s most recent skin was Dark Star Varus which was released in 2016, so this is the first skin that Varus will receive following his model and lore update.