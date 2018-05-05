League of Legends Is Finally Updating Its Cursor

Knock one more meme off of Riot Games’ to-do list because the cursor in League of Legends is finally being updated.

After so many years of going untouched, League’s cursor is in the process of being updated, according to Riot. The updated version isn’t anywhere that can be seen by players just yet, but once it moves through some internal testing phases, it’ll be available on the PBE for more testing. It won’t be seen there for a while though as Riot Meddler suggested that the PBE reveal is probably around a month away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve just started looking at updating LoL’s cursor (it’s certainly showing its age),” Riot Meddler explained. Plan is to have an updated one in internal testing for a while. Once it’s looking solid, we’ll then get it onto PBE for a second round of feedback (best guess is that’ll be a month or two away). We’re taking a slower, more deliberate pace with that testing because of how impactful changes to interface elements like cursors can be, especially when you’ve spent a lot of time using the previous version and are pretty accustomed to how it behaves.”

If you’ve been playing League of Legends for a long time now, you’ve seen just how long the cursor has remained unchanged. For those who haven’t, the armored hand cursor is the same one that’s been around for the past nine years. It had a color change from blue to gold, but other than that, it’s the exact same as it was when it shipped years ago.

With the news revealed that the cursor is being updated, players already had some suggestions as to how it should be changed. Some called for more customizable options for the cursor that included color and sizing options as well as a more up-to-date version of the classic cursor. Responding to some of the suggestions, Riot Meddler said that the sizing option is one that’s already being considered, though other areas remain undetermined.

“Adjustable sizing’s definitely going to be in there so you can tailor as desired,” Riot Meddler said in a follow-up comment. “I’ll pass your feedback on to the team on the other points, believe they’ve been discussing some of that stuff at least already, but not sure what their conclusions so far have been.”

The new cursor won’t be on the PBE until later, but expect to see some kind of a first look from Riot Games as the internal testing continues.