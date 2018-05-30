League of Legends Is Getting a New Cho’Gath Charity Skin

League of Legends players who main the Cho’Gath have a new skin to look forward to when the champion’s Dark Star cosmetic is released.

Riot Games revealed the new skin today through the League of Legends Twitter account in a tweet that included a PBE preview of the big baddie from the Void who now takes on a fitting Dark Star appearance. It’s a skin that honestly looks like it could’ve passed for his original look had the Dark Star skin line never been released, but it fits the champion perfectly nonetheless.

The short preview shows the skin’s recall as Cho’Gath rips open a intergalactic tear in the ground before Vorpal Screaming into the air and plunging himself into the chasm to return to his base.

PBE Preview

Dark Star Cho’Gath

Purchase this skin between June 21–July 20 to support charities in your region. During this time, 100% of proceeds from the skin will go to local charities around the world! pic.twitter.com/dz4pvXCtpe — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 30, 2018

Dark Star Cho’Gath’s announcement also said that this skin would be one of Riot Games’ charity products with the profits from the skin going to local charities. It’s far from the first time that Riot Games has done this with a skin – players will recall that Championship Ashe was sold under a similar promotion – but this time, 100 percent of the proceeds are going directly to the charities that Riot has chosen. The announcement confirmed that all the money earned from the skin would go different charities around the world with different ones chosen based on region.

Riot Games didn’t list the names of the charity organizations that the money would go toward, but Riot has shared such info the past with other promotions. We’ve reached out to Riot for comment regarding the chosen charities and will update accordingly.

A price for Dark Star Cho’Gath hasn’t been revealed just yet, but looking at the past Dark Star skins should give an indication of what to expect. Jarvan IV, Orianna, Kha’Zix, and Varus all got Dark Star skins for 1350 RP each while Thresh’s was available for 1820. It looks as though Cho’Gath’s new skin will also be priced at 1350 RP, but that remains to be seen until he’s added to the PBE.

Riot Games’ Katey “KateyKhaos” Anthony also shared new turnarounds for the skin on Twitter. Another interesting detail was also revealed when someone asked why it was Cho’Gath of all champions that got the skin with the Rioter saying that a reason would be revealed soon.

There’s a good reason for picking Cho! I think we’re sharing that later, though. — katey 🐟🌊 (@KateyAnthony) May 30, 2018

Dark Star Cho’Gath should be added to the League of Legends PBE soon.