League of Legends Reveals Dr. Mundo's Updated Abilities

Riot Games teased League of Legends’ Dr. Mundo rework periodically throughout the year, and now, the plans for the champion have been fully unveiled. Dr. Mundo will remain a tanky champion who’s become even more immovable than before with updated graphics and abilities thanks to his new Visual and Gameplay Update. The full details of his abilities have been shared, and players will be able to take Mundo to Summoner’s Rift in Patch 11.12 after first getting a chance to test him on the PBE servers.

While Mundo is indeed being updated, parts of his kit will of course remain the same to preserve his identity. That means he’ll still be purple, he’s still chunky, and he’s still got a big blade to fling at enemies.

Dr. Mundo's VGU is coming in patch 11.12! Learn more about the medical techniques the Madman of Zaun uses to "treat" his patients in his abilities rundown🧟 ➡️Details here: https://t.co/yBNRvJjH66 pic.twitter.com/qgY5hlDko7 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 25, 2021

Though he’s one of the better examples of a health-based tank in League, Mundo’s been in a rough spot for a while because of his entire kit revolving around regenerating health and diminishing crowd control effects. Negating health regen through things like Grievous Wounds has become common in pretty much every League match, so Mundo’s kit is easily hampered by low-cost items. Knockups, a prevalent enough form of crowd control now, also can’t have their durations reduced by Mundo’s abilities which made him especially vulnerable to those, though he can still shake off other forms of crowd control easier than other champions can.

You can see the full rundown of his updated abilities below with more on the champion like his updated splash arts and skins seen through the link above.

Passive - Goes Where He Pleases

Mundo resists the next immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing current health and dropping a chemical cannister nearby. Dr. Mundo can pick it up by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health and reducing this passive's cooldown. Enemies moving over the cannister destroy it.

Mundo also has increased health regeneration based on his maximum health.

Q - Infected Bonesaw

Mundo throws an infected bonesaw, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit based on their current health and slowing them.

W - Heart Zapper

Mundo electrocutes himself for a few seconds, dealing persistent magic damage to nearby enemies and storing a portion of damage he takes as grey health. At the end of the duration, Dr. Mundo deals a burst of magic damage to nearby enemies and heals his grey health if an enemy is hit (heal reduced if only minions or monsters are hit). Dr. Mundo can recast Heart Zapper to end its effects early.

E - Blunt Force Trauma

Passive - Dr. Mundo has bonus attack damage, increasing based on his missing health.

Active - Dr. Mundo slams his “medical” bag into an enemy, dealing physical damage based on his missing health. If the enemy dies they are swatted away, dealing this ability's minimum damage to enemies they pass through.

R - Maximum Dosage