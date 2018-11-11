‘League of Legends’ Essence Emporium Is Returning Soon

Riot Games is bringing back League of Legends’ Essence Emporium store soon where players can purchase summoner Iions, chromas, and more during the event.

Announcing the return of the Essence Emporium recently, Riot Games said the store would open its doors again starting on November 20th. Open for around 2 weeks, the store will have nearly every type of loot players can hope to buy with their Blue Essence.

“Welcome (back) to the Essence Emporium! We’re kicking things off at 11:00 a.m. PT on November 20 and will be open for business until December 3, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. PT,” Riot Games said. “During that time, you can snag chromas, gemstones, icons, wards, emotes, and other exclusives for Blue Essence.”

Several options will be new to the Essence Emporium for the first time during the preseason promotion. Chromas and special icons are among the newest additions, all of those available for different Blue Essence prices listed below.

2,000 BE – Preseason chromas (Includes all chromas currently individually sold in the store, released between January and June of any year. See the full list of available chromas at our FAQ here. Listed chromas released in 2018 will also be on sale for 195 RP).

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons, series 3 (with 8 new icons available)

4,000 BE – Essence Emporium exclusive Baron Hat Poro Icon

For those who have never spent their Blue Essence at the Essence Emporium, there are several items that are returning including the elusive URFWick skin and more gemstone options that let players craft some rare cosmetics.

1,500 BE – Mystery icons (Does not include esports icons, may contain Mystery Mini Icons)

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons, series 1 and series 2

4,900 BE – Mystery wards

6,000 BE – Essence Collector Ward

50,000 BE – Make It Rain Emote

50,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Knight Icon

75,000 BE – Moneybags Emote

75,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Prince Icon

100,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone King Icon

150,000 BE – URFWick skin

Though not directly found within the Essence Emporium, there are other in-client promotions going on during the time the store is available to give players better ways to spend their Blue Essence and Riot Points. Blue Essence gifting options for wards and icons will be available during the store’s duration and players will also be able to change their summoner name, buy rune pages, or purchase experience boosts for half of the normal Riot Points costs.

League of Legends’ Essence Emporium opens on November 20th and is scheduled to end on December 3rd.