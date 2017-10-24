League of Legends: Get Ready for AP Galio Builds After These Changes

Galio might be one of the best team-based tanks at the moment in League of Legends, but after these changes for the The Colossus go through, you can expect to see plenty of AP items in the champion’s builds.

With the rollout of Patch 7.21, Galio will see changes to all of his abilities except for his ultimate that sends him crashing down across the map. You’ll notice in the changes that some of the base damages on his abilities have been decreased, but they’re receiving some decent AP ratio buffs as compensation. The goal of this is to reward Galio players for their flashy plays, but it’ll likely result in some players getting creative with their builds and incorporating a few more AP items instead of building strictly as a tank. His Shield of Durand also now provides him with more magic resist depending on how much AP he has, so building damage can actually help him become tankier in the right situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the changes won’t help him as much against physical damage-dealers. While he might have better tools now to help neutralize his physical enemies before they can take him down, he won’t get as much help from his Shield of Durand. Its physical damage reduction has been cut to be only half of the magic resist that it provides, so Galio’s anti-magic identity should be more apparent as opposed to an all-purpose tank.

The changes below come from the official patch notes and are scheduled to ship with Patch 7.21:

Passive – Colossal Smash

RATIO: 0.4 ability power ⇒ 0.7 ability power

Q – Winds of War

BASE DAMAGE: 60/95/130/165/200 ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170

RATIO: 0.75 ability power ⇒ 0.9 ability power

% MAXIMUM HEALTH DAMAGE OVER TIME: 2% target’s maximum health per half-second ⇒ 3% target’s maximum health per 100 ability power, per half-second

W – Shield of Durand

MAGICAL DAMAGE REDUCTION: 20/25/30/35/40% (+8% per 100 bonus magic resist) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40% (+8% per 100 bonus magic resist) (+5% per 100 ability power)

PHYSICAL DAMAGE REDUCTION: same as magical damage reduction ⇒ half of magical damage reduction

E – Justice Punch

BASE DAMAGE: 100/140/180/220/260 ⇒ 100/130/160/190/220

RATIO: 0.7 ability power ⇒ 0.9 ability power