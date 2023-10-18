League of Legends' Newest Music Group Is Heartsteel, First Single Releasing Soon

Riot Games has a new music group for League of Legends players to look forward to with Heartsteel revealed this week to be the next boy band that'll inevitably top streaming charts soon. Announced this week, Heartsteel is an in-universe band comprised of six different champions, and while we haven't yet heard any music from the group, that'll change soon when the first single called "Paranoia" is released on October 23rd.

As for Heartsteel's preferred musical style, Riot says it's a "genre-bending" group, but it's got some clear rap and K-Pop influences given that EXO vocalist Baekhyun and others like Los Angeles-based rapper Cal Scruby are lending their real-life talents to the music and characters. That info and more was revealed this week ahead of the single's release.

Who's in Heartsteel?

The new League group is comprised of several champions: Ezreal on vocals, Kayn as a rapper and instrumentalist, Aphelios as an instrumentalist and songwriter, K'Sante as the co-leader and vocalist, Sett as the other co-leader and rapper, and Yone as the producer. In this group, Baekhyun is Ezreal, ØZI is Sett, Tobi Lou is K'Sante, and Cal Scruby is Kayn.

We got our first look at the group this week alongside the reveal with the artwork shown above depicting what the champions will look like in Heartsteel. League's music-inclined community has long been asking when champions like Ezreal and Aphelios would be added to a boy band group, so while their inclusion in Heartsteel was inevitable, the rest of the champions chosen to be part of the group make just as much sense.

Since the reveal, Riot's been sharing more teasers like the one above to further introduce people to Heartsteel. Riot hasn't officially announced Heartsteel skins yet, but if the K/DA, Pentakill, and True Damage music groups are any indication of what's to come, we'll almost certainly see them get the full cosmetic treatment, likely with at least one Prestige Edition skin either at release or at some point in the future.

How to Listen to "Paranoia"

NICE TO MEET YA.



presave our song PARANOIA: https://t.co/3XYu8kMRFL pic.twitter.com/uMZ39W4E2S — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) October 16, 2023

Heartsteel's name takes inspiration from the tank item of the same name, and "Paranoia" is a single that people may also recognize as the name of Nocturne's ultimate, though the spooky jungler isn't involved with the group at all. Regardless, you'll be able to listen to Heartsteel very soon when the song releases on October 23rd at 8 a.m. PT.

Ahead of that release, Riot confirmed that it'll be available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer with options to pre-save the song live now so that you'll hear it as soon as it's available. A music video will accompany the single, though there's been no word shared yet regarding plans for a full album to follow this single.