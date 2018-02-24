League of Legends: Riot Games Reveals Contents and Drop Rates for Hextech and Masterwork Chests

League of Legends developer Riot Games has just made some moves in an effort to be even more transparent with its fans. We’re used to hearing from Riot on a regular basis; they’re usually very open about gameplay changes and hero tweaks, but for years, Hextech Crafting has remained a bit of a mysterious gamble. Today, the veil of mystery is being lifted, and Riot has revealed the drop rates for all of the various content you can find inside of a Hextech Chest.

You can find the full update on the official Riot Games support page, but we’ve pasted all of the drop values below for you, along with the “special rules” that Riot laid out for how these chests work. You guys will definitely want to peep this chart before buying your next Hextech Chest. In all honesty, though, we think these values seem pretty fair. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s in a Hextech Chest?

Skin Shard – 50% of openings

Champion Shard – 25% of openings

Emote Permanent – 10% of openings

Ward Skin Shard + 150 Bonus Orange Essence – 11.5% of openings

Summoner Icon Shard + 150 Bonus Orange Essence – 3.5%

Bonus Drops

Gemstone – 3.6% of openings

Bonus Chest + Key – 10% of openings

Per the update page, here are the special rules for Hextech Chests:

Equal Odds: Outside of Hextech exclusive skins, all skins in the system have the same odds of dropping. Any given ultimate skin is just as likely to drop as a cheaper skin.

Big Drops, Free Unlock: Ultimate and mythic skins drop as auto-redeeming permanents (no orange essence required to upgrade them). If you already own the skin, you’ll be able to disenchant them for orange essence.

Bad Luck Protection: You can’t open three chests in a row without dropping at least one skin shard. This raises the effective drop rate of skin shards to roughly 57 percent.

Bonus Gemstones: Gemstones have a 3.6 percent chance of dropping as a bonus alongside normal chest content. These also have light “bad luck protection,” since you can’t go more than 50 boxes without getting a gemstone. This brings the overall drop rate up to 4 percent.

Chests inside Chests: Bonus chests (with a key) have a 10 percent chance to drop whenever you open a Hextech chest. Each of these chests also have a 10 percent chance to drop with another bonus chest (and key).

Hextech Exclusives: Outside of redeeming Gemstones for these skins, they also have a 1 in 2,500 chance to drop alongside the normal Hextech chest content.

No Cheap Champs: Hextech chests only drop shards for champions worth 4800BE or more. Sorry, Nunu fans.

The page also reminds players that during patch 8.7, Masterwork Chests will be purchasable for 165 RP (225 if you want they key with it), or 2250 RP for a bundle of 11 chests and keys. Here are the drop rates for those:

Skin Shard – 70% of openings

525 Orange Essence – 10% of openings

Emote Permanent – 10% of openings

Ward Skin Shard + 150 Bonus Orange Essence – 10% of openings

Bonus Drops