League of Legends Adds Checkpoints and New Rewards to Honor System

League of Legends players will soon be able to track their Honor progress easier with new rewards to be earned along the way.

Starting with the release of Patch 8.1, three checkpoints will be added between each Honor level to show players where they’re at during their climb to Honor level 5. According to the patch notes that detailed the changes, the tweaks for the Honor system that are going into effect are based on player feedback with players expressing frustration at not knowing where they stand between Honor levels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are now three checkpoints in between each Honor level,” the patch notes said regarding the checkpoints. “For every checkpoint after level 2, you’re guaranteed a reward to celebrate your progress. Checkpoints stop after Honor level 5 (because there’s no level 6), but you’ll still get rewards at the same intervals.”

The Honor level that everyone is reset to at the start of each season will also be decided by the checkpoints. Each player will start somewhere on the second Honor level, but the higher your level was before being reset, the higher checkpoint you’ll start out at.

But then there’s the part that players care the most about: The rewards. Orbs are being added as a new Honor reward to give players something for reaching each checkpoint with more Blue Essence and better loot being earned the higher you climb.

Level 1

LEVEL UP: 1 Key

Level 2

LEVEL UP: 1 Key

CHECKPOINT: 2 Key fragments

Level 3

LEVEL UP: Level 3 Capsule containing 3 Key fragments, a ward skin, and 300 Blue Essence or a higher value Champion Shard

CHECKPOINT: Level 3 Orb containing 2 Key fragments and 150 Blue Essence or a higher value Champion Shard

Level 4

LEVEL UP: Level 4 Capsule containing 4 Key fragments, an emote, and 630 Blue Essence or a higher value Champion Shard

CHECKPOINT: Level 4 Orb containing 2 Key fragments and 200 Blue Essence or a higher value Champion Shard

Level 5

LEVEL UP: Level 5 Capsule containing 5 Key fragments, Grey Warwick or Medieval Twitch, and 960 Blue Essence or a higher value Champion Shard. If both skins are owned, you’re guaranteed an emote or ward skin instead.

CHECKPOINT: Level 5 Orb containing 3 Key fragments and 250 Blue Essence or a higher value Champion Shard

The new Honor changes will take effect with the release of League’s Patch 8.1.