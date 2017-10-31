League of Legends Improves Lobby Flow Between Matches

League of Legends had several changes that were recently made to the client that should help improve players’ experiences when transitioning from their lobbies to the next game.

Some of the changes that went live on Oct. 31 across regions are catered towards those who play in premade groups but some of them will benefit solo players just as much. These quality-of-life changes should do wonders to smooth out the post and pre-game processes, and some of them – like the feature that remembers your preferred position – will likely feel so smooth that you might not even notice that they’ve been added at all.

Riot Chupaacabra detailed the changes, three of them in all, that are already live within the client following the announcement. The first of them deals with premades that want to swap their game mode in the lobby and makes it so that whoever’s in charge of the group won’t have to exit out and redo the process all over again by reinviting everyone. Instead, you’ll finally have a reason to use the button that changes your game mode now that you can click it and migrate your lobby into an ARAM, rotating game mode, or whatever other mode you prefer while keeping your party intact.

The second change is a “ready up” system that allows premades to let each other know when they’re ready to move on to the next game. With this change that Riot Chupaacabra explained below, your game won’t start if you step away for a second and aren’t ready to move on.

“Party members can now click ‘Play Again’ on the EOG screen to return to the lobby—until you click it, everyone in your lobby will see that you are “not ready,” the Rioter explained. “Click “Play Again”, when you’re “ready” to play. After all party members are ready, the party captain can enter matchmaking.”

The last of the changes is one that’ll help everyone, a feature that remembers preferred positions between matches. If you’re grinding those ranked games before the season ends, the client will remember your position that you chose for the previous match so that you can move on from one win to the next.