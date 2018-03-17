League of Legends Previews Irelia’s New Splash Art, Login Music

Titelmusik pic.twitter.com/aDHGPgRaPV — League of Legends DE (@LoLGermany) March 17, 2018

The updated splash art and what appears to be the champion’s new login animation music were previewed by Riot Games following more teasers that came just days ago.

Shared by the German League of Legends Twitter account, a tweet showed the reworked champ’s splash art with the new music playing in the background. Though the tweet didn’t feature the full animation of the champ’s login screen, getting two-thirds of what’s to come was plenty for players who commended the results of the rework that have been revealed so far.

The teasers for Irelia’s rework have been plentiful leading up to this latest reveal with the most recent preview coming just days ago through the official League of Legends Twitter account. A tweet that included a video narrated by Irelia herself gave insight into the champion’s background as a warrior who “remember[s] the cost of peace.”

Irelia – The Defiant Blade

Champion Teaser pic.twitter.com/xCQAGhLVXn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 16, 2018

Irelia’s rework was initially revealed back in October during Riot Reav3’s Champion Roadmap update that previewed the work on Irelia as well as the changes coming for Aatrox and Akali. At the time, Riot Reav3 spoke about Riot’s plans for Irelia that included allowing the champion to maintain parts of her current kit while including “pretty big changes” for the rest of her abilities.

“Like I mentioned before, we’re keeping her current Q, Bladesurge, as we believe it’s a great ability that’s core to Irelia, and we’ll even be spicing it up by giving her more reset opportunities,” Riot Reav3 said in October. The rest of her kit is going through pretty big changes to help fully realize her theme. We still want to maintain her strength against ranged champions and want her to be able to fight at a relatively long range (for a fighter), poking at her enemies with a thousand tiny cuts before surging in for the kill.”

A release patch for Irelia has not been revealed yet, but with the rate of teasers from Riot Games now increasing, it likely won’t be much longer before players get a look at Irelia’s full kit, perhaps even next week as the champ moves to the PBE. She’ll have to spend time there in the testing grounds before releasing for everyone though, so look for her updated abilities and skin splash arts in the meantime to see what the results of the rework look like.

