League of Legends Is Buffing Lane Kayn

League of Legends‘ Kayn may soon be able to leave the jungle and return to lanes once again following some buffs that are being tested for the transforming jungler.

When he was first released, players were able to find success with Kayn in the top lane as well as the jungle by racking up enough transformation “points” thanks to constant trades. Corrupting Potion helped tremendously with this by allowing the points to accumulate throughout the duration of the potion’s damaging effect, but when that mechanic was removed, Kayn players retreated back to the jungle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But on the League of Legends PBE, Kayn currently has a few changes being tested that would allow him to build up his passive transformation points quicker without the need of Corrupting Potion or a similar gimmick. Kayn’s designer Daniel Z. Klein previewed the changes on Twitter by sharing the current multipliers that affect Kayn’s point accumulation alongside the new values that are being tested.

So whenever you gain points on Kayn, we multiply them by a factor based on game time. Here are the old numbers: Before 3 minutes: 0.5

3-5 minutes: 0.9

5-6: 1

6-7: 1.5

7-8: 2

8-9: 2.5

9-10: 3

10-11: 4

11-16: 5

16-18: 7.5

18+: 15 — Daniel Z. Klein (@danielzklein) March 7, 2018

New numbers:

0-10 minutes: 2.5

10-15 minutes: 4

15+: 7 — Daniel Z. Klein (@danielzklein) March 7, 2018

The changes that are being tested would tremendously increase the rate that Kayn builds up his passive transformation with the new numbers letting him get these points at five times the current rate within the first three minutes of the game. It’s a big jump, one that the champion designer says has him a bit worried about Kayn’s “runaway success” in games where he finds several early skirmishes and builds up the transformation quickly.

“This is a massive flattening of that curve, and I’m a little scared of runaway success games where you get a penta during a level 1 invade and transform at, like, 4 minutes,” Klein tweeted. “Maybe I’m scared for no reason!”

Should these changes go through, they’ll be an overall buff for Kayn regardless of the role that players hope to have the champion fill, but lane Kayn would benefit tremendously, an improvement that his designer said was one of the main goals of the changes after saying that this would be a “meaningful buff to lane Kayn.”

The goal is to buff lane Kayn! The only case in which I’d step in is if lane Kayn is SO MUCH better than jg that you’re trolling if you pick him jg. I don’t think that’ll happen. — Daniel Z. Klein (@danielzklein) March 7, 2018

Kayn’s buffs are currently on the PBE for testing and are still subject to change before going live in the next patch.