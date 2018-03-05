League of Legends Releases Kai’Sa Champion Spotlight Video

A Champion Spotlight video has been released for Kai’Sa, the Daughter of the Void and the next League of Legends champion to be released soon.

The Spotlight video follows the formula for past of new champions and reworks by showing each of Kai’Sa’s abilities in action along with explanations of what’s going on in the hectic fights. Of course, the video is also filled with references to the Void that Kai’Sa has returned from including one directed at Kassadin’ the father of Kai’Sa. The marksman champion also had one or two comparisons drawn to Vayne, a champion with a similar high-risk playstyle the owner of the PROJECT Vayne skin that some people have pointed out is similar to Kai’Sa’s release skin.

If you’re still not clear on everything that Kai’Sa does and want to prepare for her upcoming release, you can check out her full ability kit below prior to the champion’s upcoming release that’s expected to come in Patch 8.5.

Passive: Second Skin

Caustic Wounds:

Kai’Sa’s basic attacks mark enemies with Plasma, dealing increasing bonus magic damage. After a few successive attacks, the Plasma ruptures for a burst of damage based on the target’s missing health.

Nearby allies’ immobilizing effects add stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: Kai’Sa’s symbiote-suit adapts to her chosen attack style, evolving her abilities based on permanent stats gained from shop items and experience level.



Q: Icathian Rain

Kai’Sa releases a swarm of missiles evenly distributed among nearby enemies, with additional hits on the same target dealing slightly reduced damage.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Attack Damage, Icathian Rain fires significantly more missiles.



W: Void Seeker

Kai’Sa fires off a beam of Void energy, revealing the first enemy hit, dealing magic damage, and applying stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Ability Power, Void Seeker deals more damage and partially refunds the cooldown on champion hit.



E: Supercharger

Kai’Sa charges up, briefly increasing her movement speed but losing the ability to attack. After charging up, Kai’Sa whips out the big guns to increase her attack speed for a few seconds.

Basic attacks reduce Supercharger’s cooldown.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Attack Speed, Supercharger briefly grants true invisibility while charging up.



R: Killer Instinct