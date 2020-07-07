League of Legends Reveals Lillia as Newest Champion

Riot Games revealed its newest League of Legends champion this week by unveiling Lillia and the jungler’s abilities. The champion is the one we’ve seen teased numerous times in the past leading up to her reveal and was hinted at in the latest Champion Roadmap. We also got to see her release skin, Spirit Blossom Lillia, which welcomes her as the first champion that’ll be a part of the new Spirit Blossom line of cosmetics. Some champion insights into Lillia’s development were also shared to show how the champion transformed from one idea into another during the time spent working on her.

Lillia, the Bashful Bloom, was introduced in the trailer above alongside a rundown of her abilities shared by Riot. A link to her abilities currently returns an error, but Riot shared the ability details in a press release to preview what the champion can do.

You can see the full rundown of Lillia’s abilities below. To see what they look like in action, you can check out the SkinSpotlights video that shows how each of them works.

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough

Lillia's abilities apply Dream Dust, dealing a portion of the target's maximum health as magic damage over a duration.

Q - Blooming Blows

Lillia swings her branch in the air and deals magic damage to nearby enemies, dealing true damage to those at the outer edge of the circle. When she successfully lands the attack, Lillia also gets movement speed.

W - Watch Out! Eep!

Lillia winds up for a huge strike with her branch, dealing magic damage to enemies. Enemies at the center of the impact receive more damage.

E - Swirlseed

Lillia lobs a Swirlseed overhead, dealing magic damage to enemies and slowing them for a duration. If Lillia's Swirlseed misses, it'll continue to roll until it hits an enemy or collides with terrain.

R - Lilting Lullaby

Lillia casts a lullaby over her enemies and those affected by her Dream Dust become increasingly slowed before falling asleep for a duration of time. When awakened by damage, enemies will take additional magic damage.

Lillia will be the second champion to use the sleep mechanic alongside Zoe. We saw this part of her kit and others hinted at in previous teasers alongside the Swirlseed ability that rolls until it collides with something.

A release date for Lillia has not yet been announced, but expect to see her playable on the PBE first before her live release.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.