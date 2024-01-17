League of Legends Devs Address Possibility of Ranked ARAM

Developers at Riot Games have opened up about the possibility of adding a Ranked version of ARAM to League of Legends in the future. Within the past week, Season 14 of LoL finally went live and brought with it some of the biggest changes that the ever-popular MOBA has seen in quite some time. One aspect of League that wasn't tweaked very much, though, was ARAM. And while there have been calls for many years from fans to see a Ranked iteration of the game type arrive, it doesn't sound like this is something that Riot ever intends to add.

Speaking during a recent AMA on Reddit, Riot's game modes project lead, Eduardo Cortejoso, said in short that a Ranked iteration of ARAM goes against the spirit of the mode in the first place. In short, many players go to ARAM in the first place as a way of escaping from Ranked games on Summoner's Rift, as ARAM is far less stressful and serious. As such, to add a Ranked tier would defeat the purpose of why Riot implemented the mode to begin with.

"Ranked ARAM goes against the premise of ARAM," Cortejoso said. "Generally, players have stated that they go to ARAM to not stress over a competitive experience. Introducing a ranked queue and supporting it more wholeheartedly changes the perception of the mode as something inherently more competitive, which we want to avoid. In the few times we've tested this format or surveyed this... it's been met with a pretty negative response for the above reasons, which is why we're avoiding creating a permanent ranked ARAM experience."

Cortejoso went on to say that the Clash version of ARAM, however, is something that is a bit more competitive and could fill the desire that some League of Legends players have had for a Ranked offering. With Clash, though, these raised competitive stakes are only around for a brief period of time, which means that many of the issues that stem from the standard Ranked mode in LoL could likely never come to a head.

How do you feel about League of Legends likely never getting a Ranked ARAM mode? And do you think that this is something that is good for the game? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.