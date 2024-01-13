League of Legends Gets Another Update After First Season 2024 Patch

League of Legends got an absolutely massive update just days ago to usher in the start of Season 2024. Patch 14.1 contained a ton of new item changes for players to look over as well as new terrain to explore, runes to equip, and a general overhaul of pretty much everything players knew about League as is the case with each turn of the season. Also expected was the release of a mid-patch update that came out the same week to fine-tune some of the outliers that were only noticeable after the update went live. That mid-patch update is out now with a ton of changes in its own right.

While it changed a ton, the 14.1 update didn't have hardly any champion buffs or nerfs. With so much changing around them, the champion buffs and nerfs were reserved for this mid-patch update to address any outliers. The same is true with items and some other parts of Season 2024 with the full notes for this season's first mid-patch update seen below:

League of Legends Mid-Patch Update for Patch 14.1

Champion Buffs

Corki

Corki is one marksman that lost some power due to Trinity Force's changes. And while it's still his best item, we'd like to get him back up to snuff and get him an ace machine. While doing this, we'd like to close the gap between Bot and Mid as well, in order to open him up to players who pick marksmen more frequently.

Base Attack Damage: 59 ⇒ 61

R Damage: 80/115/150 (+15/45/75% AD) (+12% AP) ⇒ 80/115/150 (+25/50/75% AD) (+12% AP)

Ezreal

Trinity Force lost a lot of power for ranged users last patch but seems to be in a good spot for melee users. As such, we're not changing Ezreal's core item in Trinity Force but he still needs more power from somewhere. These changes should add some interest to his laning phase by letting him be more aggressive with W and E combos.

W Cooldown: 12 ⇒ 8 seconds

E Mana Cost: 90 ⇒ 70

Hwei

While we're cautious about pro play, we want to move Hwei into a better spot for those that are picking him (as well as their teammates). To help him out, we're adding some gold and level scaling in addition to making his ultimate more reliable without CC setup.

Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 109

QQ Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+70% AP) (+4/5/6/7/8% of target's maximum health) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+75% AP) (+4/5/6/7/8% of target's maximum health)

EQ/EW/EE Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP) ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP)

R Missile Width: 80 ⇒ 90

Lux

With these changes we're looking to give Lux a bit more survivability and defensive ability.

Base Health: 560 ⇒ 580

Base Armor: 19 ⇒ 21

Attack Speed Growth: 2% ⇒ 3%

W Shield Strength: 40/55/70/85/100 (+35% AP) ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 (+40% AP)

Naafiri

Naafiri's another champion that got the short end of the stick with the item changes, so we're throwing this doggo a bone!

Base Movement Speed: 335 ⇒ 340

Packmate Damage: 5-25 (based on level) (+4.5% bonus AD) ⇒ 6-30 (based on level) (+4.5% bonus AD)

Passive Cooldown: 30/25/20/15 seconds (levels 1/6/11/16) ⇒ 30/25/20/15/10 seconds (levels 1/6/9/12/15)

Zac

Zac lost a lot of power from not having access to Demonic and Radiant Virtue in addition to all of his builds getting affected by the loss of Ability Haste across the board. We're adjusting his cooldowns in order to compensate.

Passive Heal per Chunk: 4/5/6/7% ⇒ 5/6/7/8%

E Cooldown: 24/21/18/15/12 ⇒ 22/19/16/13/10 seconds

R Cooldown: 130/115/100 ⇒ 120/105/90 seconds

Zed

With the loss of his Hydra caster builds, Zed's in need of a little help to strike terror into the hearts of his opponents.

W Cooldown: 20/19.25/18.5/17.75/17 ⇒ 20/19/18/17/16 seconds

E Damage: 65/85/105/125/145 (+65% bonus AD) ⇒ 65/90/115/140/165 (+65% bonus AD)

R Damage: 65% AD (+25/40/55% of damage dealt) ⇒ 100% AD (+25/40/55% of damage dealt)

Champion Nerfs

Aphelios

Aphelios was a huge winner of patch 14.1 and it's not just from the Lethality from his E getting stronger, as even his Q+W max win rate has climbed substantially. Thus, we're bringing Aphelios down to size. He has the highest total attack damage of any ADC by a wide margin due to how much he gets from his passive, so we're bringing that down a bit.

Attack Damage Growth: 3 ⇒ 2.3 (Note: Aphelios will still get 4.5-27 bonus AD from his passive.)

Fizz

Fizz has been having a bit too much fun with the new item changes so we need to take his damage down a notch. We're targeting the AP ratios on his Q and W while preserving the ratio on his E since there's a meaningful risk to using it aggressively.

Q Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+55% AP) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+50% AP)

W Active Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+40% AP)

Gwen

Cutting down on Gwen's auto attack scaling to account for the new item system.

Passive Damage: 1% (+0.8% per 100 AP) of the target's maximum health ⇒ 1% (+0.65% per 100 AP) of the target's maximum health

Kayle

With more AP and access to the new Gunisoo's and Kraken, Kayle doesn't need as much AP to Attack Speed conversion from her passive anymore.

Zeal Stack Bonus: 6% (+1% per 100 AP) bonus attack speed ⇒ 6% (+0.5% per 100 AP) bonus attack speed

LeBlanc

AD LeBlanc has made her return. And while the build doesn't appear to be strictly stronger than AP LeBlanc for most players, she's still performing too well on this build. She's also gotten a bit weaker on her AP builds, so we'd like to return some power there in exchange.

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 ⇒ 0.4

Attack Speed Growth: 1.5% ⇒ 2.35%

Attack Damage Growth: 2.7 ⇒ 2.2

Q Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+40% AP) ⇒ 65/90/115/140/165 (+45% AP)

E Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+40% AP)

Singed

Singed has hit the ground running and is performing extremely well this patch and needs to be tuned down a bit. We're opting to reduce the AP ratio on his Q as it's quite high and contributing to too much damage.

Q Total Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+90% AP) ⇒ 40/60/80/100/120 (+80% AP)

Taric

Gems are truly, truly, truly outrageous. And so is Taric right now. Since new and more affordable items are available in the support tank space, Taric (as an armor scaling champion that has more access to cheap and affordable armor than he did in the previous season) has some room to rely less on his armor growth.

Armor Growth: 4.6 ⇒ 4.3

W Bonus Armor: 10/11/12/13/14% of Taric's armor ⇒ 9/10/11/12/13% of Taric's armor

Teemo

Teemo is having the time of his life with the new items, and who wants to see that? Just kidding, we love Teemo, but unfortunately he's currently a bit overtuned. We're bringing down the AP ratio in his R due to its synergy with Malignance plus taking down the damage on his Q a bit.

Q Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 (+80% AP) ⇒ 80/125/170/215/260 (+70% AP)

R Total Damage: 200/325/450 (+55% AP) ⇒ 200/325/450 (+50% AP)

Item Buffs

Essence Reaver

Essence Reaver has had a slow start finding users, so we're giving it a little buff to help make this item more appealing to anyone browsing the shopkeeper's wares.

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 2900

Passive – Spellblade Damage: 130% base AD (+20% bonus AD) bonus physical damage ⇒ 140% base AD (+20% bonus AD) bonus physical damage

Heartsteel

Heartsteel isn't performing well, even on its best users, when picked up as a first item. More health should help it have some more immediate impact and also help it scale a bit faster.

Health: 800 ⇒ 900

Hubris

Hubris is weak. But the statue is cool… Er, anyway, we're giving it some additional power that should help players convert kills into more leads. But also that statue…

Unique – Eminence AD per Statue Rank: 10 (+1 per Statue Rank) ⇒ 15 (+2 per Status Rank)

Unique – Eminence Duration: 60 ⇒ 90 seconds

Profane Hydra

We're giving Profane Hydra a few adjustments to help put it on par with the other Hydra items.

Total Cost: 3400 ⇒ 3300 gold

Unique Active – Heretical Cleave: Deal 80% AD physical damage to enemies within a 450 unit radius, increased to 120% AD against targets below 30% maximum health ⇒ Deal 100% AD physical damage to enemies within a 450 unit radius, increased to 150% AD against targets below 50% maximum health

Ravenous Hydra

We're increasing Ravenous Hydra's lifesteal to more clearly identify it as a premium sustain option for players and taking this as an opportunity to smooth out how the item casts.

Lifesteal: 10% ⇒ 12%

Cast Time: 0.25 seconds ⇒ Now references user's auto attack cast time

Stridebreaker

Giving Stridebreaker some more stats to help it find its place in Season Start.

Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 25%

Unique Active – Breaking Shockwave: Grants 30% bonus movement speed decaying over 3 seconds ⇒ Grants 35% bonus movement speed decaying over 3 seconds

Tiamat

Giving Tiamat a tad more power while also smoothing out the cast time.

Unique Active – Crescent: Deals 60% AD physical damage ⇒ Deals 75% AD physical damage

Cast Time: 0.25 seconds ⇒ Now references user's auto attack cast time

Item Nerfs

Hextech Rocketbelt

Rocketbelt came in a bit stronger than we had anticipated, so we're tuning it down some.

Unique Active – Supersonic: Deals 175 (+15% AP) magic damage ⇒ Deals 125 (+15% AP) magic damage

Stormsurge

Stormsurge was intended to fill in a gap in the system for burst-oriented AP champions, but is both overperforming on those champions and also generically powerful for most AP champions across the board. With that said, we're lowering the base damage and the AP ratio on the proc should reduce the most frustrating aspects of the item.

Unique Passive – Squall Damage: 120-260 (+40% AP) (melee) / 90-195 (+30% AP) (ranged) ⇒ 100-200 (+30% AP) (melee) / 75-150 (+22.5% AP) (ranged)

The Collector

With the mythic item system removal, Collector can now more easily be purchased first. Additionally, Lethality items are quite good for ADC's at the moment which makes for a pretty lethal combination. We're looking to increase the cost here so that the item will come online slightly later now.

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3100

Titanic Hydra

Titanic is currently a bit too strong early, so we're removing some stats to keep it late game skewed.

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Health: 550 ⇒ 500

Trailblazer