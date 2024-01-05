League of Legends Reveals Smolder's Abilities

After teasing a new League of Legends champion called Smolder on Thursday, Riot Games revealed in full this week what that dragon champ will be able to do. Smolder's abilities that were revealed on Friday consist of scaling effects that ramp up the longer the game goes, a bit of crowd control, and the opportunity to soar over terrain to pursue or escape enemies. Just as the teaser released on Thursday suggested, Smolder's mom (who hasn't yet been named) also plays a part in his kit and is directly involved in his ultimate ability that helps him and hinders others.

The scaling effects Smolder boasts deal with his passive called "Dragon Practice" which revolves around hitting enemies with abilities and farming. With that passive, his basic abilities grow stronger as stacks are gained, and his main damage source, Super Scorcher Breath, eventually gains the power to execute low-health enemies akin to the Elder Dragon buff if he's able to get enough stacks.

Say hello to Smolder, the Fiery Fledgling 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oW6djOOhW6 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 5, 2024

Smolder's Abilities

We've only seen a smidge of gameplay for Smolder so far to show what the champion can do, but his abilities have been outlined much clearer to show exactly what the effects on each move look like. Specific stats and numbers pertaining to damage output, cooldowns, and more will be known once he heads to the PBE for testing, but for now, here's what you need to know about Smolder's moves:

Passive – Dragon Practice

Hitting champions with Abilities and killing enemies with Super Scorcher Breath grants Smolder a stack of Dragon Practice. Stacks increase the damage of Smolder's basic Abilities.

Q – Super Scorcher Breath

Smolder belches flame at his enemies. This Ability evolves with stacks gaining the following:

25: Damages all enemies surrounding the target.

125: Sends explosions behind the target that deal 75% of this spell's damage.

225: Burns the target dealing max Health true damage over 3 seconds. Enemy champions that drop below a total health threshold while burning are killed instantly.

W – Achooo!

Smolder lets out an adorable flaming sneeze, damaging and slowing enemies hit. Hitting champions causes an additional explosion.

E – Flap, Flap, Flap

Smolder takes flight, gaining Move Speed and ignoring terrain for 1.25 seconds. While flying, Smolder attacks the lowest health enemy.

R – MMOOOMMMM!

Smolder's mom breathes fire from above, dealing extra damage and slowing enemies in the center of her fire. Smolder's mom also heals her son if she hits him.

Smolder's real name is a lengthy one; he's called "Ignacarious Gigantareno Rex Le Spes Offerentis" but got the name Smolder from a young boy who found him when he was just barely out of an egg. His demeanor so far has been enthusiastic and childish, and his lore suggests he has no fondness for Noxus, so expect plenty of quips from him in-game when playing as Smolder in the bottom lane (or wherever your teammates decide to take the new champion).