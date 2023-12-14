League of Legends Prime Gaming Promotion to End in 2024

Riot Games has announced that its ongoing promotion with Prime Gaming that has given League of Legends players in-game rewards on a monthly basis will be coming to an end in 2024. As a way of making Amazon Prime memberships even more valuable, Prime Gaming began collaborating with Riot Games a few years back to give players a variety of free items and currency across not only LoL, but Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant. Despite the popularity of this program, though, Prime Gaming has chosen to cut ties with Riot and will no longer hand out free goodies starting in just a few short months.

Shared by Riot on X (or Twitter) today, it was said that Prime Gaming had not opted to work with the video game publisher again throughout 2024. As a result, Prime Gaming capsules will only be available on a monthly rotation for all of Riot's games until March 2024. Items that have been earned as part of this Prime Gaming collab over the years will remain in player inventories across all games, but April 2024 won't bring with it new capsules to unlock.

"Prime Gaming has decided not to renew our promotion, which means the last capsule drops will end in March 2024 across all of our games," Riot announced on social media today. "We know this is disappointing, and wanted to let you know as soon as we could. You can continue to claim drops for the next few months, and any Prime Gaming content unlocked prior to March 2024 will remain in your account."

As you would expect, this news wasn't met with much excitement from those who happen to play League of Legends and other games from Riot. In response to this statement, a number of LoL players said that they would likely move to cancel their Prime subscription outright in 2024 because of this change. Others simply criticized Prime Gaming for not continuing to work with Riot moving forward. It's not known if this backlash will prompt Prime Gaming to potentially re-up its deal with Riot, but for the time being, such a move doesn't seem likely.

