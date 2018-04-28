League of Legends Is Losing a Rift Scuttler

Update: Riot Games’ Richard “Riot Maple” Henkeltweeted the following message:

“Hey folks! In light of the feedback we received on jungle changes yesterday, we’ve been talking this morning about next steps/iterations that we want to get into testing focused on some of your concerns. We’ll give more detail when we have it, but they should hit the PBE Tuesday!”

Original Story

Some impactful jungle changes are coming to League of Legends in Patch 8.10 that reduce the number of Rift Scuttlers on the map to just one at a time.

The current system allows for Rift Scuttlers to spawn on both sides of the river at the same time in the game’s early stages before being restricted by their individual respawn times after being killed. By taking away one of the Scuttlers and only having one on Summoner’s Rift, Riot Games explained on the League boards that the intent is to reduce early lane pressure from junglers while increasing the interactions between opposing junglers. Opening up jungle path options and a goal to “Reduce mana restraints as a hard blocker for champions that want to jungle” were also areas that the change hopes to accomplish, according to Riot Sotere.

In addition to there being only one Scuttler on the map, that neutral monster is also getting various stat changes. It’ll be worth much more experience but will have more health to whittle down, and it’ll also spawn earlier to allow for more path diversity, according to Riot’s detailed list of changes.

High level tactics:

There is now only one Rift Scuttler on the map at any given time. The spawn location will be determined randomly, with a lot of notice given ahead of time to where it’s going to spawn. Its rewards are also substantially higher than on Live

Jungle experience is down early game: most notably this means that routes to level (3) are not as simple as going Buff -> Camp -> Buff. Instead, you hit 3 with the following routes:

2 standard camps and a Rift Scuttler

3 camps if you include a Krug clear

4 standard camps

Talisman will return substantially more mana regen based on your missing mana as you clear the jungle

Runic Echoes will get a face lift to make it more mage friendly

Rift Scuttler Specific Changes:

Base Health :: 800 >>> 1200

Health Scaling :: 800 +200 (after first spawn) +60 per level >>> 1200 + 25 per level

Experience Granted :: 10 >>> 170

Respawn Time :: 180 >>> 150

[NEW] Now only one exists on the map at a time

Initial Spawn Time :: 2:15 >>> 1:40

Gold Reward :: 70 >>> 100

Mana Reward On Death :: 10-40 (based off missing Mana percent) >>> 50-200 (based off missing Mana percent)

The changes are tentative and subject to change on the PBE, though players seem to be making their early impressions known buy downvoting the Rioters’ comments in waves within the boards post.