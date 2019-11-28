League of Legends Is Updating Lux’s Visual Effects

Lux is the latest League of Legends champion who’s having some of her visual effects updated to bring her closer in line with the more modern characters in the game. Riot Games announced recently that it’ll be doing one of its VFX updates for the base version of Lux as well as different skins the champion owns. League players who don’t play as Lux but find themselves playing against her often will also be happy to hear that this update involves some special attention directed towards her Steel Legion Lux skin that’s often halfway jokingly referred to as a pay-to-win cosmetic.

Details about the upcoming Lux update were shared on the League boards ahead of the update’s arrival on the PBE servers. Each one of Lux’s primary abilities from her basic attack to her passive to her ultimate has been updated just like we’ve seen for other champions in the past.

“Similar to the previous VFX updates we’ve made in the past (Ziggs, Olaf, Tryndamere, etc), we’re working on updates to the Visual Effects (VFX) of more champions whose spell effects are in need of some love,” VFX artist Riot Sirhaian said on the League boards. “Our aim is to get their FX to current League standards and improve gameplay clarity. In Patch 9.24, we’ll be releasing a VFX Update for Lux!”

The video above shows what the updated visual effects will look like while the breakdown below provides a more detailed list of the changes. Players will notice that the champion’s ultimate has been “completely overhauled” while all the skins have been cleaned up as well.

Base Lux

BA – Cleaned up missile and impact.

Q – Added a subtle effect to show the width of the missile. Also more sparkly and rainbowy!

W – Mostly just a clean-up. Added a subtle missile width indicator on missile going out.

E – Revamped and cleaned up charge and explosion effects. Missile still similar.

R – Effect has been completely overhauled. Now has indicator lines on both sides to show the actual width of the beam. Also has a line at the end to show the actual range of it (it was kind of really off before, ahem).

P – Just cleaned up a bit.

Idle Effects – Cleaned up and improved idle staff effects.

Skin Changes

All Skins: Cleaned up and matched base.

Steel Legion Lux: Cleaned up lightning effects on Q missile, E explosion and R beam.

This update doesn’t include any gameplay changes though, so aside from seeing the new visuals, you won’t have to relearn any part of Lux. The changes may still be adjusted before they’re released, but look for some version of this update to head to live servers in Patch 9.24.