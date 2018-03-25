League of Legends’ Manaflow Band Rune Has New Effect on PBE

One of the most popular League of Legends runes in the Sorcery path now has a new mana-restoring effect on the PBE.

Manaflow Band is a go-to choice for mid-lane mages and other champs who need mana conservation help and prefer it over Nullifying Orb and The Ultimate Hat, but it’ll soon help mana users a different way if the PBE changes make it to live servers. While it currently refunds players’ mana used on an ability while restoring some additional mana after a hefty cooldown, the changes it make it so that the rune increases maximum mana instead while increasing the mana restoration rate once a certain threshold is reached.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hitting an enemy champion with an ability permanently increases your maximum mana by 25, up to 250 mana,” Manaflow Band’s new description reads. “After reaching 250 bonus mana, restore 1% of your missing mana every 5 seconds.”

The new cooldown for Manaflow Band’s changed effect is just 15 seconds, a sharp decrease from the current 75-second cooldown.

This rune’s new effect would help users who struggle with mana management by adding 250 mana to their mana pool, the same amount that a Tear of the Goddess provides when purchased. One percent mana restoration based on missing mana may not seem like a large amount either, but it’ll give players a few extra spell rotations later on when the rune’s effect is fully stacked. It never hurts for other users who now often buy Tear of the Goddess and Rod of Ages to start with like Ryze and Cassiopeia to have some extra mana as well, especially when they can stack the rune’s effect so easily with their spammable abilities.

These changes seen on the PBE follow Riot Games’ recently discussed plans to change both this rune and another mana management rune, Presence of Mind. Earlier in the month, Riot Meddler provided a list of things that Riot would be looking into for Patch 8.7 with both of those runes on the list. A nerf or reshape was discussed for Manaflow Band with only a reshape being considered for the Precision mana rune. Riot didn’t elaborate at the time on what the plans were for Presence of Mind, but Riot Meddler commented that it was “too strong on its best users, not strong enough on many other.”

Manaflow Band’s new effect is still in the testing phase on the PBE, so there’s a chance that it may be further adjusted before any changes go live.