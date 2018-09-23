Mastercard Partners With ‘League of Legends’ as First Global Esports Sponsor

Mastercard and Riot Games have reached a deal to make the technology and credit card company the first global esports sponsor for League of Legends.

The multi-year partnership was announced last week with Riot Games referencing Mastercard’s involvement in other sports organizations and entertainment events such as the PGA Tour, Major League Baseball, and The Grammy’s. Mastercard will now be the exclusive payment services partner for League’s biggest global events that include the Mid-Season Invitational and the upcoming World Championship as well as the All-Star Event.

“Esports is a phenomenon that continues to grow in popularity, with fans that can rival those at any major sporting event in their enthusiasm and energy,” Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar said. “Our Priceless platform is built around connecting with people through their passions. We are excited about the experiences and benefits we can bring to the world’s largest esport – both in-game and to the millions of League of Legends fans that watch and attend the tournaments each year.”

With the 2018 season already almost over, Mastercard’s first event that it’ll support the professional League of Legends scene will be the 2018 World Championship. During the event, Mastercard will kick off its partnership by giving select League of Legends fans special opportunities for a better Worlds experience that include the following:

A behind the scenes tour and a rehearsal viewing of the Opening Ceremony

An opportunity to watch a game with a League of Legends pro player from VIP seats

An on-stage playtest of the gaming PCs the pros will compete on during the World Championship Finals

Riot Games also shared a comment on the new Mastercard sponsorship with its head of esports discussing the new sponsor deal.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Mastercard on this groundbreaking partnership that will provide meaningful and long-term value to our fans,” said Naz Aletaha, head of esports partnerships at Riot Games. “Mastercard is among the first of world-class brands to take such a big step into esports at the global level, and we’re proud to have them support League of Legends esports events alongside their other premier sports and entertainment sponsorships.”

Mastercard is also working with Riot Games to give League of Legends players and esports viewers another chance to win big outside of the World Championship. Players who purchase items from the game client using a Mastercard will be eligible to win a trip to the All-Star Event in December, Riot Games said.

League of Legends’ 2018 World Championship kicks off on Oct. 1.