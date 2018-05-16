League of Legends Adds New ARAM Items, Removes Warmog’s

League of Legends is adding some new items that only ARAM players will get to make use of, though a powerful tank item is also being lost.

Riot Games shared news on Tuesday through the PBE boards in an announcement that said three new fully-upgraded items called Ghostwalkers, Bloodletter’s Veil, and Spectral Cutlass are being added to the one-lane game mode. Another new item called Lifeline is being added as a component to one of the finished weapons that’ll give players the power back to a marked location.

Other changes are also coming along with the new items that include the removal of Warmog’s Armor. The item that allows champions to constantly regenerate health assuming they meet the required threshold can be a beast to fight in ARAM, even if it’s on non-tank champions like Soraka. It’s now been removed in the ARAM mode on the PBE along with the other changes previewed below.

You now start with the correct amount of experience for Level 3, instead of starting with no experience

Warmog’s Armor has been removed

Dark Harvest soul drop amounts have been reduced from 5 (champ death) / 4 (cannon minion) to 4 / 2.

The effects, stats, and prices of the new items weren’t shared in the announcement post, but Riot Popc0rner said that a full article would be coming soon to discuss the changes in more detail. But before the article is out, you can go ahead and check out the items on the PBE if you have the appropriate account. Even if you don’t Surrender@20 has already checked the PBE files and reported on the new items’ full details, all of which are seen below. You’ll notice that the final item, a boots upgrade, is locked to melee champions.

Lifeline

Total Cost: 1500g

Recipe: [Long Sword + Stopwatch + 550g]

+20 Attack Damage

Unique Passive: +8 Lethality

Unique Active: Mark the ground beneath you. After 4 seconds, you will return to the marked location. (120 second cooldown).

Spectral Cutlass

Total Cost: 3000g

Recipe: [Lifeline + Serrated Dirk + 400g]

+70 Attack Damage

Unique Passive: +18 Lethality

Unique Active: Mark your current location. After 4 seconds, you will return to the marked location (60 second cooldown).

Bloodletter’s Veil

Total Cost: 3000g

Recipe: [Oblivion Orb + Blasting Wand + 650g]

+75 Ability Power

+350 Health

Unique Passive – Touch of Death: +15 Magic Penetration.

Unique Passive: After hitting an enemy champion with a damaging ability, gain a spell shield for 2 seconds that blocks 1 incoming spell (30 second cooldown).

Ghostwalkers (Melee Only)