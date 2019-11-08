New League of Legends Rune in Testing to Replace Klepto

A new League of Legends Keystone Rune has appeared on the PBE for testing to replace the Kleptomancy rune that’s been so popular with on-hit champions. This new rune is called “Prototype: Omnistone” which doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as smoothly as Kleptomancy, but it’s still got an interesting effect. Somewhat similarly to how Unsealed Spellbook lets users utilize different Summoner Spells, the Omnistone lets players use different Keystone Runes.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the PBE changes as preseason plans move forward, Riot Mortdog shared an image of the tooltips for the Omnistone Keystone Rune to show what it’s capable of. It takes the place of Kleptomancy in the Inspiration rune tree and gives champions different Keystone Runes at different intervals that change depending on if they’re ranged or not.

“Periodically grants a single use of another random keystone,” the tooltip for the Omnistone Keystone Rune said. “8 second cooldown between using a keystone and gaining the next (12 seconds for ranged users.)”

If you don’t use the Keystone rune within 40 seconds, it’ll cycle on to a new one. Some rules are in place as well to make sure runes don’t get wasted. If you can’t use Aftershock or Predator because you don’t have the items or abilities to utilize them, they simply won’t show up in the rotation.

ARAM – So, we've been pretty quiet on the ARAM front because frankly it's been in a good spot for a while. With Pre-season, a bunch of changes are coming. So the plan right now it to let it all ship in 9.23, see how it lands, and then do ARAM changes for 9.24 before break. pic.twitter.com/w3Fqvfah2n — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 7, 2019

The Rioter clarified that, despite what his previous tweet might’ve implied with its wording, this isn’t an ARAM-only rune.

At first glance, this rune might not seem like an optimal option, and that might be even more true if you’re going to miss Kleptomancy. When you look at the cooldowns for other Keystone Runes though, this rune gives you the opportunity to use Keystone Runes at a faster pace than you would if you were using just one rune. Many of the most popular runes like Electrocute and Aftershock have cooldowns of 20 seconds of above, but using Omnistone would allow someone to work around those long cooldowns. The only catch is that you don’t know which rune you’re going to get, but when you consider the RNG of Klepto in that you never knew if you’d get an item let alone what item you’d get, the two runes aren’t that different in terms of unpredictability.

Like anything else on the PBE though, there’s a chance that this rune might never make it to live servers. It could be adjusted on the PBE or scrapped entirely before its release, so perhaps we’ll see a different version of the Omnistone later on.