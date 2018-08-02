Here’s What League of Legends Players Are Saying About the Newest Skins

League of Legends has several new skins coming out that are now on the PBE for testing, and players have all kinds of opinions about the five new cosmetics.

Revealed just yesterday before Riot Games shared the game’s latest patch notes that include Akali’s rework and more, there are five new League of Legends skins to look forward to. Aurelion Sol is finally getting a new skin as he joins the Mecha line, Braum gets some fancy Poros with his Mafia skin, and Ashe, Lulu, and Xin Zhao all bolster the relatively new Cosmic collection with new skins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cosmic Ashe: why her

Cosmic Lulu: Pix is cute but I don’t care

Cosmic Xin: he’s fine since his only good skin is Dragonslayer

Mecha Sol: THE MEME IS DEAD NOW YOU CAN STOP ASKING

Mafia Braum: GOOD SHIT!! I NEED IT!! NOW!! more Poros!!! — Noxian Meme General (@VanjesticART) July 31, 2018

Each one of these skins costs 1350 RP and is currently going through the bug-testing stages to make changes throughout the next two weeks before they’re released. In the meantime, League players are offering their opinions on the skins with mixed feedback. Examples like the one above take a pass at each while other players like the ones below focus on specific skins.

Mecha Aurelion Sol

We did it. We finally did it. Mecha Aurelion Sol, coming soon™! ?⭐ pic.twitter.com/nknzAJAAeg — League of Legends EU (@loleu) July 31, 2018

Mecha Aurelion Sol by far has gotten the most feedback, something that’s to be expected considering how long the champion’s players have been waiting for a new skin.

It’s been about two years since the space dragon got a new cosmetic, and the result of the wait is a Mecha skin. The reveal has left some appreciating the long-awaited release while those in the Aurelion Sol Mains subreddit shared various posts expressing disapproval of the skin with one resigning to the fact that the players will at least get an interesting splash art. Some of the most common frustrations seem to be that some players feel that the Mecha skin is “clunky” for Sol with others expressing disappointment that after two years, a more unique idea wasn’t tapped for Sol.

SO Mecha Aurelion Sol miiiiight get me back to league I dunno — Cam (@CamHeartley) August 1, 2018

If I was an Aurelion sol player and had to wait 40 years for a skin, I’d be pissed that they took that long to give us basic bitch mecha aurelion. — Chang (@imnotinfected) July 31, 2018

Some did defend the skin with at least one post consisting of opinions from several players that the champion could receive better skins but that the Mecha line “is by no means a bad skin line.” Responses on Twitter seem mostly negative as do the comments in the PBE boards post that was erected for the skin.

Mafia Braum

And finally: Mafia Braum! ?? pic.twitter.com/S6dA7NEnKY — League of Legends EU (@loleu) July 31, 2018

Mafia Braum, on the other hand, received a much better response with the champion’s new look being praised and people commending Riot for Braum’s handsome skin, especially when he’s using his shirtless chroma.

The reveal of Mafia Braum means that players can now create a Mafia bot lane with Miss Fortune or Graves and Braum, something that players were quick to take note of. Others simply said that they’re looking forward to the skin while returning to comments about Braum’s dapper looks.

MAFIA BRAUM?? TAKE MY MONEY — Emma (@Emma_Solvang) July 31, 2018

Those one the PBE boards post did offer constructive criticism though, some of which pertained to how much gold he has. The champ’s bank vault shield is core to his skin, but some commenters wondered why he had so much gold if he was a mafia member and not a bank robber. Riot’s responded to the questions with League’s narrative writer giving some insight into Braum’s bling.

“”He’s basically a super powered safe cracker,” Riot said. “Think of him as the ultimate good-natured (but also criminal) fixer, and he’s a little more dolled up because unlike the rest of the Mafia universe he can just walk up to the side of a bank and RIP THE WALL OFF. So, he’s a very successful criminal.”

Cosmic Skins

Ashe, Lulu and Xin Zhao are also getting new skins! ?✨ pic.twitter.com/llPAmFk16P — League of Legends EU (@loleu) July 31, 2018

The last of the skins are Cosmic Enchantress Lulu, Cosmic Queen Ashe, and Cosmic Defender Xin Zhao. These three skins haven’t received as much attention as the previous two cosmetics, but the Cosmic line combined has still gotten a decent amount of feedback.

Xin Zhao’s skin has been referred to as one that turned him into one of Azir’s sand soldiers with another player calling it “spicy.” Cosmic Queen Ashe has already spawned tons of fanart, as many Ashe skins do, a champion that’s got the perfect model to base skins off of.

Lulu received similar praise for her Cosmic skin, but it was once again Aurelion Sol who stole the show even in her skin. Players noticed that Pix, the companion that assists Lulu in her attacks, is actually a small Sol head in this skin. His name is Aurelion Smol, and players are thrilled with it.

Aurelion Smol is kinda the best thing ever made by anyone ever? Humble opinion. — Gatsbunny ? (@Defiant_Drills) August 1, 2018

i love aurelion smol so much, starting today i’m a lulu main as well, just so i can justify wanting that skin — Aurelion Smol (@iamvrl) August 1, 2018

All of these skins are now on the PBE for testing and are expected to be released in the next patch.