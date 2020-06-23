League of Legends Reveals 8 New Skins

✖

It’s patch notes day for League of Legends which means it’s also time to show off the next batch of content to be tested on the PBE for a future update. This week’s PBE roundup includes a total of eight different skins announced and shown in action on Tuesday for Zoe, Kog’Maw, Shaco, Vel’Koz, Karthus, Kennen, and Nautilus. The champions’ skins build up new and existing lines of cosmetics like the Infernal collection and the coveted Conqueror skins that only go to one champion every year, and we finally got a look at the Prestige Edition skin planned for Zoe.

Some of the skins are totally new reveals while others are ones players have been waiting on for some time. Conqueror Nautilus, for example was one such skin confirmed for a release on the PBE on this day when Riot Games showed off more of the skin this week and detailed how the proceeds from it would be distributed. Conqueror skins release around this time every year and are connected to the Mid-Season Invitational. Even though this year’s MSI is cancelled, we’re still getting the skin as we’d typically expect. That skin will be available starting on July 9th for 975 RP with 25 percent of those profits going to the Spring Split Champions across the leagues.

Much more common now than the Conqueror skins are the Prestige skins that have now been released for a number of champions. Zoe was one of six champions confirmed to get one at some point in the first half of 2020 and has now had hers fully revealed. She’s the last of the champions from that list to get one, so expect another Prestige breakdown from Riot at some point to lay out plans for the second half of the year. Zoe’s Prestige skin will be available for Prestige Points, so you won’t have to worry about buying another event pass to grind for it so long as you’ve got the Prestige Points stashed away to get it.

Below you’ll see a preview of each of the skins as they head to the PBE for testing before they’re released in a later update.

Arcanist Zoe (Regular/Prestige)

PBE Preview: Arcanist Zoe She's got a mind for mischief and an enchanted book that's up to no good! pic.twitter.com/VY4LtR3cwc — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 23, 2020

Arcanist Kog’Maw

PBE Preview: Arcanist Kog'Maw Watch out for this adorable little nugget's magical burps! pic.twitter.com/Qpt88dKcvd — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 23, 2020

Arcanist Shaco

PBE Preview: Arcanist Shaco Double, double, toil and trouble. One was spooky enough, now there's two of them?! pic.twitter.com/S5JBpE7twn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 23, 2020

Infernal Vel’Koz/Karthus/Kennen and Conqueror Nautilus

PBE Preview: 🔥Infernal Vel'Koz, Karthus, and Kennen

🏆Conqueror Nautilus pic.twitter.com/X9p8H24Y5r — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 23, 2020

