New League of Legends Skins Previewed for Rumble and Wukong

Two new League of Legends skins were previewed today, one for Rumble and the other for Wukong.

Rumble’s latest skin is called Badlands Baron Rumble, a cosmetic that’s definitely putting off some serious Mad Max vibes. The skin that was previewed through the League of Legends France Twitter account shows Rumble’s mech with some grimy greys and reds complete with treads and weaponry that makes it look like it’s straight out of a post-apocalyptic setting. If the mech’s look and Rumble’s red eyes and white fur weren’t convincing enough, the champion also wears a metal mask across his mouth that’s undeniably a reference to the Mad Max movies. His recall animation has him taking a swig from a gas can before blowing gas into his mech and spitting the rest into his flamethrower.

Wukong’s skin is one that appears to fit into the Lancer skin line alongside Blitzcrank’s and Hecarim’s with his latest cosmetic being called Lancer Stratus Wukong. His skin was revealed through the Chinese Riot Games site, though you can see it previewed easier through the video below that comes from the frostyNinja YouTube account. It’s unknown how Wukong’s skin will be obtained, though, since Hecarim’s Lancer skin is only available through loot while Blitzcrank’s two Lancer skins can be purchased with RP.

While a new skin for any champ is something to look forward to, it’s especially a welcome occasion for Rumble mains who have been waiting quite a while since the champion received his last skin. Super Galaxy Rumble was released in 2014 with the rest of his skins prior to that one all released in 2011, so Rumble’s Badlands Baron skin has been a long time coming.

Those who watched the recent State of Skins update from Riot Games shouldn’t be too surprised that Rumble is getting a new skin, though seeing it so soon in the year might’ve been unexpected. During that update, Riot Games said that there would be new skins released in 2018 for Shen, Amumu, Rumble, Heimerdinger, Vladimir, Ahri, Galio, and Aurelion Sol, though no release dates or ideas were previewed. Rumble can now be marked off that list, but there are still many more skins to look forward to this year.

A release patch for the two new skins hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s likely that they’ll hit the PBE soon with the newest cycle before potentially being released in Patch 8.7.