League of Legends Adds Nunu to Update Schedule

Nunu the Yeti Rider has officially been added to League of Legends’ Champion Update Schedule with the champion in line for a Visual and Gameplay Update.

Following the announcement that was shared during this month’s Champion Roadmap, Nunu is the latest champion to be added to the update schedule. Nunu now sits behind Aatrox and Akali on the schedule, both of them in line for VGUs as well as opposed to Gameplay Updates that just look at the champions’ abilities.

The schedule is a tentative one that can be changed at Riot Games’ discretion to release one champion’s update before another’s, especially if they’re getting a GU instead of a VGU. But with how long Aatrox has been on the schedule and seeing how Nunu’s update was just announced days ago, the schedule will hopefully hold true for Aatrox mains to get their update first.

When Nunu’s update was revealed, it wasn’t entirely unexpected following a teaser from months ago that previewed the plan for Nunu and his faithful Willump. With the confirmation that Nunu would be getting reworked, Riot Reav3 talked about what Riot Games hopes to accomplish with Nunu’s update.

“It’s finally time to let the Yeti out of the bag and start talking about the next big VGU we have planned. Nunu and Willump have aged very poorly over time, and as such we’ll be rebuilding them from the ground up. We won’t be throwing everything away, as the dynamic duo absolutely have a few iconic abilities worth keeping, but thematically, we feel Nunu and Willump belong in a more whimsical, light-hearted space. We want to thaw out these two’s relationship and boil down what their friendship really means to each other.”

The Champion Roadmap post also compared Nunu’s vibe to that of “the childlike feeling of having your first snowball fight or warming up next to a close friend on a cold winter night” but also said that Willump will be the Freljordian behemoth that he’s meant to be. No release timeframe was provided in the Champion Roadmap or the Champion Update Schedule.

If you’ve been keeping up with the schedule, you might’ve noticed that Aatrox’s update plans have changed. While the schedule previously listed him as receiving a GU, he’s now categorized as a VGU champion. This was also covered in the Champion Roadmap with Riot Reav3 saying that Aatrox’s update has become more than just a GU with model updates and a new voice over necessary to fulfil the new Aatrox image Riot has in mind.