League of Legends Patch Changes Plenty of Champions Ahead of Worlds 2021

With League of Legends’ Worlds 2021 competition quickly approaching, players have now gotten the patch notes for the final selection of “Worlds-focused champion buffs and nerfs” from Riot Games. As that descriptor suggests, the changes made in this update are geared towards champions that are commonly used in the professional scene. Some of them have been nerfed to keep them from being too dominant in Worlds 2021 while three times as many have been buffed to allow for more options in the competitive scene.

A total of 20 champions have been affected by this set of patch notes which is indeed a lot, though it’s still not as many as the first pre-Worlds patch. The changes made here are also meant to be a bit more conservative since this is the last opportunity Riot will have to work on anything that’s out of line before the international tournament starts.

That said, they’re still changes worth paying attention to since so many champions are affected. This also happens to be the update that’ll release the game’s newest champion, Vex, so expect to see her sulking around the Rift as well as any of the champions below after they’ve been buffed or nerfed.

The full patch notes for the 11.19 update can be seen here.

Aatrox

W – Infernal Chains

COOLDOWN 26/23/20/17/14 seconds ⇒ 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds

Akali

Base Stats

HEALTH REGEN 8 ⇒ 9

HEALTH REGEN GROWTH 0.5 ⇒ 0.9

Cho’Gath

Q – Rupture

COOLDOWN 7 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds

Fizz

Passive – Nimble Fighter

BACK TO THE BASICS Bonus damage reduction against champion basic attacks removed

W – Seastone Trident

ON-HIT DAMAGE 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+35% AP)

E – Playful/Trickster

COOLDOWN 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds ⇒ 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

R – Chum the Waters

GUPPY DAMAGE 150/225/300 (+70% AP) ⇒ 150/250/350 (+80% AP)

CHOMPER DAMAGE 200/275/300 (+85% AP) ⇒ 225/325/425 (+100% AP)

GIGALODON DAMAGE 250/325/400 (+100% AP) ⇒ 300/400/500 (+120% AP)

Galio

W – Shield of Durand

COOLDOWN 18 seconds ⇒ 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds

Gragas

W – Drunken Rage

BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE 20/50/80/110/140 (+7% target’s maximum health) (+60% AP) ⇒ 20/50/80/110/140 (+7% of target’s maximum health) (+70% AP)

Gwen

Base Stats

HEALTH REGEN 7 ⇒ 8.5

Kennen

Q – Thundering Shuriken

DAMAGE 85/130/175/220/265 (+80% AP) ⇒ 75/120/165/210/255 (+75% AP)

Mordekaiser

E – Death’s Grip

COOLDOWN 22/19/16/13/10 seconds ⇒ 18/16/14/12/10 seconds

Poppy

Passive – Iron Ambassador

COOLDOWN 16/12/8 seconds (at levels 1/7/13) ⇒ 13/10/7 seconds (at levels 1/7/13)

Qiyana

Q – Edge of Ixtal

CATCH ME ONLY IF YOU CAN If the target of Qiyana’s E+Q combo is still within Qiyana’s default attack range (150 units) of Qiyana at the end of her E, it will not be dodgeable

BONUS DAMAGE VS MONSTERS 25% ⇒ 50%

Renekton

Base Stats

BASE HEALTH 575 ⇒ 590

HEALTH GROWTH 87 ⇒ 92

W – Ruthless Predator

FAST FORWARD Empowered animation sped up by ~13%

SELF-LOCKOUT DURATION 0.525 seconds ⇒ 0.375 seconds (for both normal and empowered)

Ryze

Q – Overload

MAGIC DAMAGE 75/100/125/150/175 (+45% AP) (+3% bonus mana) ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175 (+40% AP) (+3% bonus mana)

E – Spell Flux

COOLDOWN 3.25/3/2.75/2.5/2.25 seconds ⇒ 3.5/3.25/3/2.75/2.5 seconds

Sejuani

Q – Artic Assault

COOLDOWN 20/18/16/14/12 seconds ⇒ 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds

DAMAGE 80/130/180/230/280 (+60% AP) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+60% AP)

Seraphine

R – Encore

COOLDOWN 180/150/120 seconds ⇒ 160/130/100 seconds

Sion

W – Soul Furnace

SHIELD 50/75/100/125/150 (+40% AP) (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+40% AP) (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)

Sona

Base Stats

BASE ARMOR 28 ⇒ 26

Passive – Power Chord

BUGFIX Power Chord damage increases by 20-245 (based on level) ⇒ 20-240 (based on level)

Q – Hymn of Valor

BUGFIX No longer targets enemies Sona cannot see

E – Song of Celerity

BUGFIX Power Chord – Tempo’s slow no longer bypasses the target’s slow reduction effects

Soraka

R – Wish

BASE HEAL 150/250/350 (+55% AP) ⇒ 130/215/300 (+55% AP)

Sylas

Base Stats

BASE MANA 280 ⇒ 310

BASE MANA REGEN 7 ⇒ 8

Varus

Q – Piercing Arrow