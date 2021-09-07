League of Legends Reveals Vex's Abilities
Riot Games revealed on Tuesday the abilities for Vex, the newest League of Legends champion who’s joining the game this month. Vex is a Yordle champion designed to be a mid-lane mage with abilities that strike enemies from great distances while using special anti-dash effects and more in her kit. The champion also has an ultimate ability which allows her to chain together kills in quick succession while pursuing enemies across significant distances.
We caught our first glimpse of Vex gameplay recently whenever Riot released the first trailer for the champion, but as is the case with those sorts of previews, the abilities themselves weren’t actually detailed which left players to wonder what Vex could do. Her abilities have now been laid out plainly alongside videos that show them in action.
A quick overview of Vex’s kit shows that she’s got several tools at her disposal that make her valuable against high-mobility champions. She can stop dashes, fear enemies, can partially refund or reset cooldowns, has a shield, can slow enemies, and can pull herself towards enemies to have a dash of her own. That’s a lot listed out like that, but the abilities make much more sense when you see them used in succession.
Vex’s abilities and more can all be seen below. The champion's scheduled to release in Patch 11.19 which launches on September 22nd.
Passive: Doom 'n Gloom
Gloom - Whenever a nearby enemy dashes or blinks, they become marked with Gloom. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked enemy detonates the mark, dealing bonus damage and refunding part of Doom's cooldown!— League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 7, 2021
Q: Mistral Bolt
Q - Mistral Bolt
Vex launches a wave forward, dealing magic damage to enemies it passes through. After a short delay, the wave accelerates but has reduced width. Mistral Bolt detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits. pic.twitter.com/WeV1krUxdn— League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 7, 2021
W: Personal Space
W - Personal Space
Vex gains a shield and emits a shockwave, dealing magic damage to enemies around her. Personal Space detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits. pic.twitter.com/LMuTE2LI2t— League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 7, 2021
E: Looming Darkness
E - Looming Darkness
Shadow flies to a location, increasing in size as it travels. On arriving, Shadow deals magic damage, slows, and marks enemies hit with Gloom. pic.twitter.com/CwAck34dog— League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 7, 2021
R: Shadow Surge
R - Shadow Surge
Shadow flies forward, marking and dealing magic damage to the first enemy champion hit. Vex can then recast this ability to have Shadow pull her to the marked target, dealing additional magic damage. pic.twitter.com/QsIHKxs1Zv— League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 7, 2021