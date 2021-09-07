League of Legends Reveals Vex's Abilities

Riot Games revealed on Tuesday the abilities for Vex, the newest League of Legends champion who’s joining the game this month. Vex is a Yordle champion designed to be a mid-lane mage with abilities that strike enemies from great distances while using special anti-dash effects and more in her kit. The champion also has an ultimate ability which allows her to chain together kills in quick succession while pursuing enemies across significant distances.

We caught our first glimpse of Vex gameplay recently whenever Riot released the first trailer for the champion, but as is the case with those sorts of previews, the abilities themselves weren’t actually detailed which left players to wonder what Vex could do. Her abilities have now been laid out plainly alongside videos that show them in action.

A quick overview of Vex’s kit shows that she’s got several tools at her disposal that make her valuable against high-mobility champions. She can stop dashes, fear enemies, can partially refund or reset cooldowns, has a shield, can slow enemies, and can pull herself towards enemies to have a dash of her own. That’s a lot listed out like that, but the abilities make much more sense when you see them used in succession.

Vex’s abilities and more can all be seen below. The champion's scheduled to release in Patch 11.19 which launches on September 22nd.