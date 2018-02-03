Precision Keystone Runes Buffs, Nerfs Coming in League of Legends Patch 8.4

Several changes to the Keystone Runes available in the Precision rune path are being considered for Patch 8.4.

The precision path is the go-to choice for most ADCs and quite a few aggressive junglers and top laners, but two of the three Keystone Runes, Fleet Footwork and Press the Attack, see more use than Lethal Temp. Fleet Footwork specifically is seen much more play following recent changes to the rune, a dominance that’ll be countered by the either buffing other options or nerfing the rune. Lethal Tempo, however, is one rune that’ll need more attention at a later date, but changes that’ll affect Fleet Footwork, Press the Attack, or both should make an appearance in Patch 8.4.

Riot Meddler suggested that the rune changes would be coming in Patch 8.4 while discussing all three Keystone Runes and the potential routes that Riot Games may take to address the rune path.

“Fleetwork Footwork/Press the Attack – We’ll likely be buffing PTA and/or nerfing FF,” Riot Meddler said. “Recent changes to FF make it too dominant a choice in Precision at this point, still debating though whether that means we should bring PTA up and/or FF down though. Lethal Tempo by contrast needs bigger work (thoughts on that once we’re starting on it, not as urgent as other Runes work though).”

Another idea was also discussed that involves splitting the stats that the Precision path offers. Much like that way that Resolve works where players receive some health in addition to damage or attack speed depending on what their primary and secondary rune path choices are, the stats will also likely be split for Precision as well. While the Precision rune path and its corresponding Keystone Runes received the bulk of the rune discussion, there was also some talk of adjusting the non-Keystone runes in the Resolve tree to allow for “more interesting” choices.

Resolve non keystones – Likely replacing a rune or two and moving some runes around to make the second slot especially more interesting and appealing.

Precision Stat Bonus – Splitting with other trees like Resolve does (e.g. Precision+Domination = AS and AD).

The changes suggested here won’t go into effect until the 8.4 comes after the upcoming Patch 8.3, but look for more detailed changes and PBE releases as the patch’s release approaches.