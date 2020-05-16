League of Legends Pulsefire Event: Skins, URF, Missions, and More

Another big League of Legends event is underway now featuring one of the game’s most hi-tech lines of skins: The Pulsefire cosmetics. These dimension-traveling skins typically feature whites and blues on the champions that wear them while replacing the characters’ weapons with futuristic versions, and this event’s options for skins are no different. They’re joined by other skins like Astronaut cosmetics as well as tons of missions to complete and the return of URF, the game mode where players get to choose their champions and make use of some drastically lowered cooldowns. The Pulsefire event is live now as of May 14th and runs until June 15th which means players will have plenty of time to take part. Much of the content is now available, though a lot of it will release periodically throughout the rest of the event. The Astronaut skins, for example, aren’t available just yet, but they’ll be released in a few weeks. Starting with the new skins that’ll players can purchase during the event, check out the highlights of everything that’s going on in the Pulsefire event below to make sure you don’t miss anything before it ends next month.

Pulsefire Lucian Prestige Edition – 2,000 Pulsefire Tokens Prestige Edition Pulsefire Lucian pic.twitter.com/vS0YuyKE87 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 14, 2020

Astronaut Bard, Poppy, and Gnar – 1350 RP Each PBE Preview - Astronaut Bard, Gnar, and Poppy! pic.twitter.com/sm5RtHSwM9 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 12, 2020 Three more skins are joining the Pulsefire cosmetics soon when the Astronaut skins are released. Joining the likes of Nautilus and other space-themed skins, these cosmetics for Bard, Gnar, and Poppy are currently on the PBE for testing. They’re scheduled to be released on May 28th, and you can get them for 1,350 RP each.

Pulsefire Pass – 1,650 RP or 2,650 RP Like other events before this one, the Pulsefire event features a unique pass that’s only live for the duration of the Pulsefire festivities. You’ll need this Pulsefire Pass if you’re planning on making the most out of the content that’s available throughout the next month. Buying the pass will give you access to more missions and some immediate rewards like Pulsefire Tokens and Pulesfire Orbs which are the usual event-exclusive loot and currency options available in some form during each event. If you want enough Pulesfire Tokens to directly purchase the Prestige Edition of Lucian’s skin, you’re going to need this pass.

Missions Whether you plan on buying the pass or not, you can expect to be completing a ton of missions throughout the event. The majority of the best and most rewarding ones are locked behind the Pulsefire Pass, but there are still opportunities to earn tokens by playing without paying. These missions revolve around the Pulsefire Pass, Pulsefire Orbs, weekly challenges, and milestones that reward players who reach them. The further you get in these missions, the more tokens you’ll earn and the closer you’ll be to buying what you want from the event store.