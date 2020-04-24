League of Legends Is Bringing Back URF and Nexus Blitz

League of Legends players will see two game modes return for a limited time in the next few months when both URF and Nexus Blitz are brought back to the game. The first of those is a mode that’s often requested and has been the subject of many discussions about what limited-time modes do to the game while the second was Riot Games’ experimental mode which never gained permanence alongside the traditional game modes. Riot gave an overview of the plans for these events during its latest Riot Pls video where it addressed game modes and more for the rest of 2020.

URF was the first limited-time mode mentioned in the video above. With MSI canceled, Riot has pivoted its event plans to have an event focused on Pulsefire. May appears to be the timeframe for those events, and part of the festivities will include what Riot called “pick-URF.”

For those wondering about URF’s return, it’s been confirmed that this URF mode in question that’s coming back is the one where players pick their champions, not ARURF where the teams are randomized like ARAM. Players have been at odds with each other in the past about the two variations with many saying they want to be able to choose their champs while others say the pick system results in the same busted champions being picked every time. Riot Games has previously said URF was found to turn players off of the game once it was removed, but the game mode’s been modified since then and only appears sporadically to alleviate those concerns.

Also returning this year is Nexus Blitz. The game mode is one players will recall featured some pretty innovative mechanics that aren’t seen in a normal game of League by including things like battle royale systems and vehicles into the mode. It was originally being tested to be a permanent addition to the game alongside Summoner’s Rift and ARAM, but Riot pulled the plug on it. Its removal came with a guarantee that Riot would look for ways to bring it back at some point, and it appears it’ll be coming back during the summer.

“At the end of the summer, we’re finally going to be bringing back Nexus Blitz as the limited-time game mode for our upcoming Summer Festival,” Riot Safelocked said about the Nexus Blitz plans.

Expect those game modes to return within the next few months along with whatever else Riot has planned for the rest of 2020.

