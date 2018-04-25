League of Legends: Rift Rivals Tickets Now on Sale

The tickets for this year’s Rift Rivals competition are now on sale with the top League of Legends teams from both North America and Europe facing off against each other in a classic rivalry.

Following the LoL Esports post released days ago that previewed this year’s Rift Rivals competition and said that tickets would go on sale on April 24, the page has now been updated with links to purchase tickets for each day of Rift Rivals. It’s a three-day event that starts on July 5 and ends on July 7, and tickets are now on sale for the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday that the games take place.

Each ticket is on sale for $23.06 before tax and round up to an even $25 afterward, but it appears that the tickets for the final day on July 7 have already completely sold out. The other two days are still available, but you’ll have to be willing to take a trip to the NA LCS Studio in Los Angeles to make use of your tickets.

Schedules have already been set for the competition as well with the Finals taking place on the last day, so it’s no wonder that those tickets are already sold out. Three teams from each region will do battle during this year’s Rift Rivals with NA bringing Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, and Echo Fox while EU seeks to dethrone their rivals with Fnatic, G2 Esports, and Splyce. The schedule for the games during the three days is as follows.

Group Stage – Thursday, July 5

Pre-game coverage – 12:00 PM PDT / 21:00 PM CEST

FNC vs. FOX – 12:30 PM PDT / 21:30 CEST

TL vs. SPY – 1:30 PM PDT / 22:30 CEST (approx.)

100 vs. G2 – 2:30 PM PDT / 23:30 CEST (approx.)

FOX vs. SPY – 3:30 PM PDT / 00:30 CEST (approx.)

Group Stage – Friday, July 6

Pre-game coverage – 12:00 PM PDT / 21:00 PM CEST

TL vs. FNC – 12:30 PM PT / 21:30 CEST

G2 vs. FOX – 1:30 PM PT / 22:30 CEST (approx.)

FNC vs. 100 – 2:30 PM PT / 23:30 CEST (approx.)

TL vs. G2 – 3:30 PM PT / 00:30 CEST (approx.)

100 vs. SPY – 4:30 PM PT / 1:30 CEST (approx.)

Finals – Saturday, July 7

Pre-game coverage – 12:00 PM PDT / 21:00 PM CEST

Relay Race Bo5 series begins at 21:30 CEST / 12:30 PM PT

You can check out the full post from LoL Esports for more details on how this year’s Rift Rivals event will work, but be sure to grab your tickets while they’re still there if you plan on attending.