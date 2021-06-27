League of Legends Teases Sentinels of Light Event With New Trailer

✖

League of Legends has been gearing up heavily in recent weeks for its next in-game event which is set to kick off in early July. The event, which is going to be called Sentinels of Light, is likely the biggest one that Riot Games has held for the popular MOBA in 2021 and stands as the next chapter of the ongoing Ruination saga. While the event won't be starting for nearly two more weeks, however, Riot showed off another teaser trailer today to continue building up anticipation.

The trailer, which you can find below, sees the world of Runeterra (which is the universe where League of Legends takes place) slowly being shrouded by darkness. The latest video is similar to ones that we have seen in the past for the event and continues to raise the stakes for this battle that will be taking place. Lore wise, Sentinels of Light centers around Viego, who is also known as the Ruined King, looking to take over this world and has also mind-controlled a number of other popular champions from the game to aid him in his quest. In turn, the titular Sentinels of Light, which are comprised of characters like Senna, Lucian, and Gwen, are then looking to fight back against him.

Ruination plunges the world into shadow. Will you find the light? pic.twitter.com/luxMq1Srnr — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 27, 2021

Likely the most notable thing that will be included with Sentinels of Light will be a new champion. This latest character, who is said to be named Akshan, hasn't been formally revealed by Riot just yet, although he has appeared in some promotional art. Akshan was teased earlier this year in a development blog and is said to be a mid lane marksman.

There's still a lot that we have left to learn about Sentinels of Light, but we do know that the event itself will be taking place across a number of Riot titles, including Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift. As for when it's going to start, the event will begin on July 8 and will last until the following month on August 10.

With the PROJECT 2021 event having essentially just wrapped up in League of Legends, there's a good chance that we'll start to learn a whole lot more about Sentinels of Light in the coming days. If there is any notable information shared in the near future, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.