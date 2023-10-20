Song of Nunu Music Video Previews New League of Legends Spin-Off

Riot Games' new League of Legends spin-off called Song of Nunu: A League of Legends story got its very own music video this week ahead of the game's November 1st release date. For League's fans of Freljord, the frigid region where Nunu & Willump and other champions hail from, the music video offers a preview of some of the scenes we'll see in Song of Nunu as well as other champions that'll make appearances in the game. Song of Nunu itself is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms and will be one of several Riot Forge games that make up a growing collection of spin-offs.

You can check out the "You and Me Makes Us" music video below to get a taste of Song of Nunu:

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story's Music Video

The music video doesn't have any straight gameplay in it and instead alternates between a 3D animation and a presentation more akin to a storybook. Champions like Braum, Lissandra, Ornn, and Volibear have already confirmed for the game with ones like Volibear himself seen briefly in the music video, an appearance that marks his first time being shown off in Song of Nunu despite being confirmed for the spin-off previously. We also see some hints of the abilities Nunu & Willump use in League proper.

The song itself, "You and Me Makes Us," was performed and written by artist DEEGAN with fellow musicians Zack Ely and Steven John also credited as writers.

"We are beyond thrilled to have collaborated with DEEGAN on 'You And Me Makes Us,'" Jonny Altepeter of Riot Games Music said when the music video was released. "His artistry is truly captivating, and he has crafted a song that beautifully encapsulates the essence of Nunu and Willump's heartwarming friendship. We can't wait to see players' reactions to their tight-knit and vibrant relationship as they explore the Freljord together."

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story got its release date the same day that the new Yordle-centric Bandle Tale game was announced. Like other Riot Forge games, it's also got a Collector's Edition to check out which can be seen below courtesy of Riot Games.

League of Legends' Music

This music video for Song of Nunu is just the latest of several different music efforts Riot Games has been working on that relate to League of Legends. Back in September, it was confirmed that the Worlds 2023 anthem for League's World Championship would be performed by the K-Pop group NewJeans. That "GODS" anthem was released not long after the announcement and has so far been received well by League players who look forward to these annual Worlds anthems.

Most recently, Riot announced another in-universe music group consisting of six different League champions. It's called Heartsteel, a boy band that takes inspiration from the tank item of the same name, and the group consists of Ezreal, Aphelios, K'Sante, Yone, Kayn, and Sett. The first single from Heartsteel, "Paranoia" will be out on October 23rd.