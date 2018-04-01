League of Legends Stream Shows Professional Match Through One Player’s Perspective

Videos by ComicBook.com

The test stream was used during the matchup between Fnatic and Team Vitality that took place on March 31. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, the ADC player for Fnatic, was the player who viewers could watch throughout the entire game with a separate stream showing the game from his perspective. Riot announced the plans for the new streaming method on Reddit while providing a link for where to watch it.

“We’ve been working on developing a Point of View stream where you can tune in to watch from the view of a specific player,” said Riot Games EU LCS producer PresidentRonnie. “We’re testing it out today with Rekkles at twitch.tv/riotgames2.”

Riot also hoped to gather viewers’ feedback on the new stream to see what they’d prefer to see differently in the future if the stream format is used again.

“This is the first test we’re running publicly, so we want to know what you think. What do you like? What could be changed? Is this something you’d like to see more of?”

Though the game has already concluded, the video can still be seen through the Twitch channel linked previously as well as through the full segment above. While it was originally planned that Rekkles’ in-game chat would be hidden in order to preserve competitive integrity, Fnatic agreed that showing the chat wouldn’t be an issue.

This isn’t the first time that a separate stream has aired that focused on certain parts of a match, but it’s a first to see it entirely from one player’s perspective. Watching the game this way lets viewers get inside of players’ heads to see their every movement and better understand why they’re making the decisions that they are. Streams that focus on bot lanes or other roles with separate shoutcasters have been seen in the past, but still as an alternate viewing method.

For those who don’t prefer this version of the stream over the original, rest assured that this won’t become the new norm. Games will still be viewable in their normal fashion with casters commentating the entire game and everything being visible, but more streams such as these could come in the future with viewer-suggested improvements being taken into consideration.